LEXINGTON, VA – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Concord – Emily Kapp - Campbell University; Christyna Reagan - Eckerd College.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.