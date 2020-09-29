KCS BOE votes unanimously to move elementary students to Plan A starting Nov. 2

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City School Board voted unanimously Monday night to accept Superintendent Chip Buckwell’s recommendation to bring elementary students back onto campus in Plan A starting Nov. 2.
Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference a couple of weeks ago schools could bring elementary students back onto campus with no classroom restrictions starting Oct. 5, but Dr. Buckwell said immediately after he would not be recommending the district do that so soon.
But after speaking with elementary school principals and consulting with district leaders, he and Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay presented the School Board with a plan to go to Plan A starting Nov. 2.
All middle and high school students will remain in Plan B.
“The one thing I assured folks was that we would not be going face to face by Oct. 5,” Dr. Buckwell said. “We took three months planning to get to the blended model we are now in, it takes a lot of planning and working together to get where we are.”
Kannapolis City Schools has been open under Gov. Cooper’s Plan B which allows partial remote and partial in-person learning since the school year started in August.
During that time KCS has seen 12 cases of COVID-19 in the district with 11 staff members testing positive and one student. However, according to KCS and Cabarrus and Rowan County Health Officials, those are believed to have come from community spread rather than the presence of the virus in the schools.
When people are on campus they must wear masks and social distance while maintaining no higher than 50 percent capacity in any classroom. Additionally, extensive cleaning procedures are taking place across all campuses and busses in the district.
KCS reported its first week with no new cases since the opening two weeks of school for the week of Sept. 21 through the 27.
The school district has had success with its blended model, but Assistant Superintendent Garay, who has been heavily involved in instruction throughout this time, found a stat which shows moving toward a Plan A for elementary students would be what is best for those children.
“This is a recent point of reference from a week ago Sept. 18,” he said. “On the professional development day our learning teams, which would be everything from teams ranging from health and PE K-12 which was a larger group of 17 or 18 members to a grade level team of two or three members.”
He continued: “78 percent of those learning teams — and there were 41 learning teams that responded across the district…the No. 1 obstacle to student success was student attendance/engagement/participation/work completion.”
This was a survey taken across the district at all levels, and to put it into perspective, the No. 2 obstacle troubleshooting technology issues at 22 percent.
“This is not just a KCS challenge, it’s a remote learning challenge that despite our best-laid plans and despite valiant efforts from teachers there are still ongoing challenges despite our efforts to remove any of the barriers,” Garay said.
He went on to say this has nothing to do with the effort on the part of staff or students, but it is simply a remote learning challenge that all schools in North Carolina are facing. Many students still struggle to find WiFi connections while others have difficulty accessing consistent work environments.
Dr. Buckwell and Garay went on to touch on plans for getting back to school including on the nutritional and instructional sides before the School Board went into comments.
“I do want to see our kids back in schools full force as soon as we can,” Board Vice Chair Kevin Clark said.
He continued: “I feel like this is about a tougher decision than what we had before and I didn’t think it could get any tougher than that last decision.”
With cases that have popped up in the district as well as the County and surrounding communities, schools are making tough decisions across the area and those are often split.
Cabarrus County Schools voted 4-3 in favor of moving to Plan B across all levels starting Oct. 19 and to Plan A for students in kindergarten through third grade that same day.
CCS started the year in Plan C.
That decision was met with celebration from some and push back out of others. This is an issue that has become very polarizing and school boards such as the one in Kannapolis have had to navigate that tenuous line at every meeting since schools shut down as educational buildings in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the sate.
But while Clark has some reservations, Board Chair Todd Adams feels more comfortable.
“For me last time that decision was very difficult and this time what eases me a little bit about this decision is that I’ve seen Plan B in action,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the protocols in place and there’s probably been some luck in it along with the skill and the execution of the plan, but as Ms. (Anita) Parker said, not having those outbreaks, transmissions in the school, that gives me a little ease of making a decision to go forward with it.”
In both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, Board Members, teachers, superintendents and families have said everyone believes a child will get a better education inside of a classroom rather than in a virtual or blended setting.
But in both CCS and KCS there have been positive reviews to both the fully virtual and blended methods of education.
“I feel like the virtual education that I’m seeing my granddaughter have every day is every bit as good as what face-to-face instruction would be,” Board Member Brenda McCombs said. “That teacher is doing an excellent job of teaching the strategies and the skills that she needs to be able to teach.
“If students are struggling in the amount of time that they have face to face, she gets back on and works with individual students just like they would be in the classroom.”
Despite that the feelings have not changed in either district about the importance of student-teacher interaction and importance of social emotional growth for all children.
That is why the Board was unanimous in its decision to get elementary school students back in Plan A starting Nov. 2.
“All of us — myself included — we all took an oath to ensure our students get the education they deserve, especially a quality education,” Clark said. “Some on the virtual side don’t have that.
“That’s a big thing in my book is I don’t think with virtual it’s equality and face to face certainly helps in that regard.”
