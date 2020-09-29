KCS BOE votes unanimously to move elementary students to Plan A starting Nov. 2

CCS started the year in Plan C.

That decision was met with celebration from some and push back out of others. This is an issue that has become very polarizing and school boards such as the one in Kannapolis have had to navigate that tenuous line at every meeting since schools shut down as educational buildings in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the sate.

But while Clark has some reservations, Board Chair Todd Adams feels more comfortable.

“For me last time that decision was very difficult and this time what eases me a little bit about this decision is that I’ve seen Plan B in action,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the protocols in place and there’s probably been some luck in it along with the skill and the execution of the plan, but as Ms. (Anita) Parker said, not having those outbreaks, transmissions in the school, that gives me a little ease of making a decision to go forward with it.”

In both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, Board Members, teachers, superintendents and families have said everyone believes a child will get a better education inside of a classroom rather than in a virtual or blended setting.

But in both CCS and KCS there have been positive reviews to both the fully virtual and blended methods of education.