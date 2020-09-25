KCS calls meeting Monday to discuss revised re-entry plan

Buckwell said they would have to go to the board to discuss a potential return to classrooms as the district has been operating out of Plan B to start the year.

“We opened up under B which means we have the makings of a plan because you had to have a plan to bring anybody back,” he said. “But I don’t look for our protocols and procedures to change a lot except the volume of people when we get back to A.”

Kannapolis has seen a few cases of COVID-19 since the school year began, but Dr. Buckwell announced in a Facebook video last week those cases are believed to have come from community spread and not a presence of the virus on campuses.

All students are required to wear masks during the day while maintaining social distance and having their temperature checks before entering school transportation or walking onto KCS property.

Dr. Buckwell said the district will not be going back to Plan A on Oct. 5, but this discussion Monday could give a better idea of when elementary students could be making their way back.

No matter what, KCS is not going to rush anything to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

“We’re going to work toward getting our people back as fast as we can,” Dr. Buckwell said. “Our intent was always to get as many people back face to face as we could, but we want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it safely.”