KCS, CCC update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools released their updated COVID-19 numbers for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 on Monday.

KCS reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 with 38 new quarantines as a result while CCS reported 57 new cases of the virus with 20 in staff members and 37 in students.

While the 15 cases and 38 quarantines does seem high for KCS it is important to note there were 13 new cases and 40 quarantines for the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 which amounts to the exact same combined number as this week.

However, those numbers are both higher than they had been for any previous week apart from the last two since the opening of schools in August.

“Just as a reminder, the CDC revised the definition of close contact in late October to include someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period before the onset of symptoms,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Families are notified by the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the Rowan County Health Department, or school administration if their child is considered a close contact. If you are not contacted, your child was not identified as a close contact based on these guidelines.”