KCS, CCC update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools released their updated COVID-19 numbers for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 on Monday.
KCS reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 with 38 new quarantines as a result while CCS reported 57 new cases of the virus with 20 in staff members and 37 in students.
While the 15 cases and 38 quarantines does seem high for KCS it is important to note there were 13 new cases and 40 quarantines for the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 which amounts to the exact same combined number as this week.
However, those numbers are both higher than they had been for any previous week apart from the last two since the opening of schools in August.
“Just as a reminder, the CDC revised the definition of close contact in late October to include someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period before the onset of symptoms,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Families are notified by the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the Rowan County Health Department, or school administration if their child is considered a close contact. If you are not contacted, your child was not identified as a close contact based on these guidelines.”
COVID-19 numbers have been rising steadily in the last few weeks in the state with Cabarrus County being no exception. As of Nov. 28 the infection rate in the County sat at 11.09 percent (this number is subject to change as more information comes in) which is the highest it has been since April 11 when it sat at 17.57 percent.
It is important to note though that number in April was with only 600 tests being done in Cabarrus. There were more than 4,500 tests done for the week of Nov. 28 in the County.
To this date no COVID-19 infections have reportedly come from transmission on school campuses as all students are required to wear masks and socially distance, but Buckwell ended his Facebook video with an important note for anyone who may have been exposed otherwise.
“If someone in your home is waiting for COVID-19 test results, please do not send your child to school,” Buckwell said. “You should inform your child’s school that your child is absent pending test results for a member of your household.”
In Cabarrus County Schools the district hit a high number of infections for staff members this week with 20 and matched a high of 37 for students.
Five different schools had at least four cases of COVID-19 with Mount Pleasant Middle (five students) and Cox Mill High (one staff, four students) each having five. W.M. Irvin Elementary (one staff, three students), Weddington Hills Elementary (four staff) and Jay M. Robinson High (one staff, three students) each had four.
Harris Road Middle (three students), Hickory Ridge Middle (one student, two staff) and West Cabarrus High (one student, two staff) each had three. Carl A. Furr Elementary (one student, one staff), Mount Pleasant Elementary (one student, one staff), Pitts School Road (one student, one staff), W.R. Odell (two students), Central Cabarrus High (one student, one staff), Mount Pleasant High (one student, one staff) and Centralized Services all had two cases.
Individual cases were found in staff members at Hickory Ridge Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Concord Middle and the Mary Frances Wall Center while one case was found in a student at A.T. Allen Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Cox Mill Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, W.R. Odell Primary, Wolf Meadow Elementary and Hickory Ridge High.
Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Charles E. Boger Elementary, Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary, R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, C.C. Griffin STEM Elementary, J.N. Fries Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Winkler Middle, Concord High, Early College High School, Early College of Technology, Northwest Cabarrus High, Cabarrus Virtual Academy, CCS Opportunity School, the Performance Learning Center and the Royal Oaks School of the Arts reported zero cases of the virus.
Some students have three days left on campus before winter break begins next Friday while others have four left.
