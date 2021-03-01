KCS, CCS report declining COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 28

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 28 on Monday and things are moving further in the right direction.
Last week saw some of the lowest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic with only four cases in KCS and 40 in CCS, but things are looking even better this week and that is without a holiday and a weather day on the schedule.
KCS reported just one case of COVID-19 along with nine quarantines as a result. That is three fewer quarantines from the week before. CCS reported 36 cases of COVID-19 on campus with 13 in staff members and 23 in students which was four down from the week before.
These numbers clearly indicate COVID-19 is active in the community, but it also indicates a decrease in cases consistent with Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance’s most recent update for percent positive among those tested by week was 8.89 on Feb. 6, but the infection rate has since fallen to 7.1 percent. There were still reportedly more than 1,000 active cases in Cabarrus County as of Feb. 24, but with CHA reporting nearly 20,000 first doses of vaccine being administered, things are looking up.
To break down things more specifically though in CCS there were only three locations with three cases throughout the district with Centralized Services reporting three positive tests and CC Griffin STEM Middle also reporting three in students while Concord Middle saw one in a staff member and two in students.
Seven other schools saw two new positives as A.T. Allen Elementary had two in students, Carl A. Furr Elementary had two in students, Patriots STEM Elementary saw one in a staff member and another in a student, W.M. Irvin Elementary saw two in staff, Winkler Middle saw two in staff, Cox Mill High saw two in students and Northwest Cabarrus High saw two in students as well.
Thirteen schools saw one case as Cox Mill Elementary, Mount Pleasant Elementary, Pitts School Road Elementary, W.R. Odell Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Harris Road Middle, Hickory Ridge High, West Cabarrus High and Royal Oaks School of the Arts all saw a case in a student and Harrisburg Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, Rocky River Elementary and Mount Pleasant High all saw a case in a staff member.
Twenty-one schools saw zero total new cases which is up one from last week. Bethel Elementary, Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Charles E. Boger Elementary, Coltrane-Webb Elementary, R. Brown McAllister Elementary, W.R. Odell Primary, Weddington Hills Elementary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, Hickory Ridge Middle, J.N. Fries Middle, Mount Pleasant Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Central Cabarrus High, Concord High, Early College High School, Early College of Technology, Jay M. Robinson High, Cabarrus Virtual Academy, CCS Opportunity School, Mary Frances Wall Center and the Performance Learning Center all saw zero cases.
KCS updates its COVID-19 numbers every Monday at 4:30 p.m. on its Facebook page and website. CCS updates its numbers Mondays at 5 p.m. on the school website.