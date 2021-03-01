KCS, CCS report declining COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 28

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 28 on Monday and things are moving further in the right direction.

Last week saw some of the lowest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic with only four cases in KCS and 40 in CCS, but things are looking even better this week and that is without a holiday and a weather day on the schedule.

KCS reported just one case of COVID-19 along with nine quarantines as a result. That is three fewer quarantines from the week before. CCS reported 36 cases of COVID-19 on campus with 13 in staff members and 23 in students which was four down from the week before.

These numbers clearly indicate COVID-19 is active in the community, but it also indicates a decrease in cases consistent with Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance’s most recent update for percent positive among those tested by week was 8.89 on Feb. 6, but the infection rate has since fallen to 7.1 percent. There were still reportedly more than 1,000 active cases in Cabarrus County as of Feb. 24, but with CHA reporting nearly 20,000 first doses of vaccine being administered, things are looking up.