KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for March 22 through March 28

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 22 through March 28 on Monday but there is more to the story than what was reported as of 5 p.m.

KCS reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the district with seven quarantines while CCS report 41 total cases with seven in staff members and 34 in students.

What is important to note though there is 14 of those cases in students are at W.M. Irvin Elementary, the highest number reported during the district’s weekly updates. That isn’t the full story though. CCS announced Monday along with the Cabarrus Health Alliance, W.M. Irvin will move back to Plan C after 17 people tested positive at the school and 95 were quarantined as a result.

While these are very high numbers, CHA has not been able to find a link between the cases as of yet so it is not classified as a cluster at this current time. If it is to be marked that way it will be the second in the span of three weeks after Bethel Elementary saw 10 cases two weeks ago with two in staff members and eight in students. Bethel though reported zero cases last week.