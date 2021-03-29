KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for March 22 through March 28

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 22 through March 28 on Monday but there is more to the story than what was reported as of 5 p.m.
KCS reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the district with seven quarantines while CCS report 41 total cases with seven in staff members and 34 in students.
What is important to note though there is 14 of those cases in students are at W.M. Irvin Elementary, the highest number reported during the district’s weekly updates. That isn’t the full story though. CCS announced Monday along with the Cabarrus Health Alliance, W.M. Irvin will move back to Plan C after 17 people tested positive at the school and 95 were quarantined as a result.
While these are very high numbers, CHA has not been able to find a link between the cases as of yet so it is not classified as a cluster at this current time. If it is to be marked that way it will be the second in the span of three weeks after Bethel Elementary saw 10 cases two weeks ago with two in staff members and eight in students. Bethel though reported zero cases last week.
“We appreciate CHA’s professional expertise and its guidance,” CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a press release about the closing of W.M. Irvin on Monday. “Providing a safe and healthy learning/working environment is among our top priorities. We will continue implementing our established deep cleaning protocols at Irvin Elementary so that the building is ready for students and staff after spring break.”
You can read more on that story here.
Apart from W.M. Irvin there were seven schools in CCS with multiple cases but only one had more than two with Weddington Hills Elementary having one in a staff member and two in students. Harrisburg Elementary (two staff), Winkler Middle (two students), Central Cabarrus High (two students), Concord High (two students), Hickory Ridge High (two students) and West Cabarrus High (two students) all had two cases.
A.T. Allen Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, W.R. Odell Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, C.C. Griffin STEM Middle, J.N. Fries Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High, the Mary Frances Wall Center and Centralized Services all saw at least one case in a student or teacher. Twenty-four other schools saw zero cases including Bethel Elementary which is two weeks removed from the cluster.
The nine cases in KCS is up three from last week and two from two weeks prior, but quarantines have been consistently going down as the district heads into Spring Break at the end of the week. After that it’s a move to Plan A for the first time during the 2020-21 school year in the middle of April.
“This Thursday, April 1, is a remote-only, synchronous learning day for all students (K-12),” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update. “Spring Break begins for students on Friday, April 2. Meals for both Thursday and Friday will be available by delivery on Thursday. There will be no meal service available next week.
“Following Spring Break, K-12 students are returning to Plan A, in-person instruction, four days a week. Remote-only remains an option for students. In-person instruction days will be Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays will be remote only for all students. Schools will be communicating with families in the coming days as KCS prepares to transition all in-person students to this Plan A schedule.”