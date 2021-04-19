KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of April 12 through April 18

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools reported their COVID-19 numbers for the week of April 12 through April 18 on Monday and cases and quarantines are on the rise in both districts.

KCS reported seven new cases (up from four a week ago) and 49 quarantines (up from two a week ago) while CCS reported 55 new cases with eight in staff members and 47 in students (up from a total of 33 from the previous week).

These numbers would be reflective of the numbers reported by the Cabarrus Health Alliance in previous weeks as the number of total cases and percent positive among those tested in the community went up as of April 13. At the previous reporting on April 6 the total number of active cases in the County sat at 717 and the percent positive among those tested was at 5.7 percent. On April 13 there were 779 active cases and a 6.4 percent positive rate.