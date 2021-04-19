KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of April 12 through April 18

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools reported their COVID-19 numbers for the week of April 12 through April 18 on Monday and cases and quarantines are on the rise in both districts.
KCS reported seven new cases (up from four a week ago) and 49 quarantines (up from two a week ago) while CCS reported 55 new cases with eight in staff members and 47 in students (up from a total of 33 from the previous week).
These numbers would be reflective of the numbers reported by the Cabarrus Health Alliance in previous weeks as the number of total cases and percent positive among those tested in the community went up as of April 13. At the previous reporting on April 6 the total number of active cases in the County sat at 717 and the percent positive among those tested was at 5.7 percent. On April 13 there were 779 active cases and a 6.4 percent positive rate.
School districts across the state were required to offer Plan A as an option while still leaving Plan C available as well as of April 1 in North Carolina. KCS went back to Plan A starting April 12 while CCS went back April 13 following Spring Break for both districts. Due to the fact the incubation time for COVID-19 sits anywhere between two and 14 days it is unclear if the rise in cases could have anything to do with students coming back from Spring Break or returning under Plan A for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. CHA has not announced any reason for the rise in cases. It will update its numbers Tuesday.
While there were no reported clusters at any school in Cabarrus County this week, a higher number of schools reported multiple cases this week than the week previous. There were seven schools last week that reported two or more cases and only one reporting three — 11 reported at least two this week while three (Hickory Ridge Middle, Hickory Ridge High and West Cabarrus High) reported four or more. Hickory Ridge Middle reported nine cases at the school while Hickory Ridge High reported four. West Cabarrus High saw five with one in a staff member.
Three other schools (Patriots STEM Elementary — one staff, two students, C.C. Griffin STEM Middle — three students, Northwest Cabarrus Middle — one staff, two students) reported three cases while seven more (Cox Mill Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, Concord Middle, Concord High, Jay M. Robinson High, Northwest Cabarrus High) reported two.
Thirteen other schools reported one case while there was one in Centralized Services as well.
While the seven cases in KCS is higher than in recent weeks, it is not as high as the nine reported two weeks ago by the district. However, it is still a number to keep track of as is the 49 people in quarantine.
“Just as a reminder, if your student is experiencing any COVID-related symptoms (including fever, headache, or shortness of breath), or has had a COVID test and is awaiting results, please keep them at home,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update. “If your student has recently traveled, or has plans to travel, internationally, please check with your school about quarantine and testing guidance.”