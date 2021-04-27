KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of April 19 through April 25

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of April 19 through April 25 on Monday and statistics are continuing to rise though the jump this week was not as stark as the one a week ago.
KCS reported nine new cases and 33 quarantines in the district while CCS reported 59 new cases with four in staff members and 55 in students.
As mentioned before numbers are up in both districts as KCS went from seven cases to nine and CCS went from 55 cases to 59, but it should be noted the rise was not nearly as noticeable as showed up the week before as students were coming back from Spring Break.
From the week ending April 11 to the week ending April 18 cases rose from 37 between the two districts to 62, a rise of 25 cases in total. From the week ending April 18 to the week ending April 25 cases went from 62 to 69, a rise of seven cases.
To be clear these numbers are still some of the highest seen in the district since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the state in March 2020, but it is also one of the lowest rises in cases seen week to week. The most cases seen in a week between the two districts since the start of the spring semester was 77 for the week ending Feb. 7. The two districts also saw rises of 41 cases, 13 cases, 23 cases, nine cases and 25 cases in separate weeks throughout the semester.
|Date
|Cases
|Rise/Fall
|Jan. 24
|23
|N/A
|Jan. 31
|64
|+41
|Feb. 7
|77
|+13
|Feb. 14
|66
|-11
|Feb. 21
|44
|-22
|Feb. 28
|44
|N/A
|March 7
|31
|-13
|March 14
|35
|+4
|March 21
|27
|-8
|March 28
|50
|+23
|April 4
|28
|-22
|April 11
|37
|+9
|April 18
|62
|+25
|April 25
|69
|+7
Looking closer at the schools though nine campuses saw three or more cases last week while only four saw that many last week. The good news is one of those schools which reported nine last week in Hickory Ridge Middle reported only three this week. Hickory Ridge High also reported four cases last week and again reported four this week while West Cabarrus High reported five last week and again five this week.
The other schools to report three or more cases were Bethel Elementary (one staff, three students), Charles E. Boger Elementary (three students), Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle (one staff, six students), Central Cabarrus High (three students), Concord High (one staff, four students) and Jay M. Robinson High (six students).
The good news is those are more or less the only schools with elevated case numbers. Only three others reported two cases in Pitts School Road Elementary, Weddington Hills Elementary and Northwest Cabarrus High. Twelve other schools reported just a single case, none of which was in a staff member.
To this date CCS has only reported one cluster in a school but it did have to shut down W.M. Irvin Elementary due to a high number of cases. No connection between the students was found at school though and the number of cases was chalked up to community spread, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
In KCS, the nine cases was obviously up from seven last week, but the good news was the 33 quarantines was down from 49 the week before. Again, it’s still a higher number than they would want but it also indicates the district appears to be doing a good job of locating cases and isolating those who test positive before an outbreak happens.
School districts are required under the newly signed into law Senate Bill 220 to offer Plan A to all students as of April 1 so there is a strain on them to keep children and staff safe and healthy despite maybe not wanting to be in the Plans they’re currently in.
So far the numbers have stayed under control, if a bit elevated, through nearly two weeks of Plan A across both districts.
They’re still doing the best they can to get as many people vaccinated as possible and both are hosting vaccine clinics in the coming months with one coming up April 30 at A.L. Brown and two more separate first and second dose clinics at West Cabarrus High on May 7 and May 12 (first) and May 28 and June 2 (second).
“The Cabarrus Health Alliance will host a vaccine clinic at A. L. Brown in the Auxiliary Gym this Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update. “This clinic is open to community members who are 16 years old and older. For more information and links to registration, please visit the KCS website or cabarrushealth.org.”
He continued: “Just as a reminder, if your student is experiencing any COVID-related symptoms or has had a COVID test and is awaiting results, please keep them at home. Keeping everyone healthy and at school is #KCSEssential.”
CCS has links to register for their events located on their website as well.