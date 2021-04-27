KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of April 19 through April 25

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The good news is those are more or less the only schools with elevated case numbers. Only three others reported two cases in Pitts School Road Elementary, Weddington Hills Elementary and Northwest Cabarrus High. Twelve other schools reported just a single case, none of which was in a staff member.

To this date CCS has only reported one cluster in a school but it did have to shut down W.M. Irvin Elementary due to a high number of cases. No connection between the students was found at school though and the number of cases was chalked up to community spread, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

In KCS, the nine cases was obviously up from seven last week, but the good news was the 33 quarantines was down from 49 the week before. Again, it’s still a higher number than they would want but it also indicates the district appears to be doing a good job of locating cases and isolating those who test positive before an outbreak happens.

School districts are required under the newly signed into law Senate Bill 220 to offer Plan A to all students as of April 1 so there is a strain on them to keep children and staff safe and healthy despite maybe not wanting to be in the Plans they’re currently in.

So far the numbers have stayed under control, if a bit elevated, through nearly two weeks of Plan A across both districts.