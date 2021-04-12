KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of April 5 through April 11

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of April 5 through April 11 on Monday (both districts’ Spring Breaks) and things remained pretty static across the board.
KCS reported four new positive cases and two quarantines while CCS reported 33 new cases with six in staff members and 27 in students. In total that makes 37 total cases between the two districts which is up from 28 the week before.
Interestingly though this is not due to a spike in cases at a single school. Over the last two weeks W.M. Irvin Elementary has been a hot spot for cases as 17 students tested positive at the school, but they had only one reported case this week. This would represent an even further improvement from a week ago where the district reported there were less than five cases on campus. It is unclear how many quarantines are still active at the school, but they had nearly been cut in half as of last Tuesday from 95 to 53.
“We are encouraged by the reduction in the numbers of positive cases and quarantines at W.M. Irvin Elementary, and we wish everyone who is not feeling well a speedy recovery,” CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a statement last week. “We appreciate our Facilities Department working to clean and sanitize the school and the buses and are grateful for the health professionals at Cabarrus Health Alliance who continue to provide us with sound guidance.
“We are looking forward to welcoming students back to school on Tuesday, April 13.”
Cabarrus County Schools only reported one new case of COVID-19 in a student at W.M. Irvin Elementary on Monday.
In fact, only one school (Mount Pleasant High School — one staff, two students) reported more than two cases on campus. Six (Charles E. Boger Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Central Cabarrus High, Concord High, West Cabarrus High) did report two cases. Centralized Services also reported two. The seven combined with multiple cases is up from five last week.
Sixteen schools reported one case which is up from 13 last week while 20 reported zero cases.
Meanwhile in KCS, the district moved back to offering Plan A for all students (while still allowing anyone to elect Plan C) as it came back from Spring Break. This is the first time the district has offered Plan A to all students since the school year began and they are now required to do so under Senate Bill 220 which was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper last month.
Despite the move back to Plan A, KCS is still exercising caution and Superintendent Chip Buckwell also reminded some of their students they are now eligible for the vaccine during his weekly Facebook update on Monday.
“All NC residents ages 16 and over are now eligible for a COVID vaccine,” he said. “Continuing to do all we can as a community to keep students and staff safe and in school is #KCSEssential.”