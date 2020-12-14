KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 13

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools announced their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 13 on Monday.
KCS saw 15 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive week while CCS announced it had 51 cases, 35 in students and 16 in staff members.
Quarantines remain elevated for Kannapolis City Schools as there were 32 this week as a result of the 15 positives in the district, however, that number is down from each of the last two weeks as there were 40 a week ago and 38 for the week ending Nov. 30.
“Thank you to our students, staff and families for your patience and understanding as we make this temporary transition to remote learning,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Please know that we will return to face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.”
In Cabarrus County Schools the 51 total cases is down from last week’s 57, but up from two weeks ago when the new number of cases was 43.
Two schools had five cases with Concord Middle having two in staff members and three in students while Hickory Ridge High had one in a staff member and four in students.
Nine other schools had more than one case but none had more than three. There were four cases in Centralized Services though.
Four schools had three cases: Rocky River Elementary (one staff, two students), Harris Road Middle (one staff, two students), Hickory Ridge Middle (three students) and Winkler Middle (two staff, one student).
Four schools also had two cases: Pitts School Road Elementary (two students), Mount Pleasant Middle (two students), Central Cabarrus High (two students) and Northwest Cabarrus High (two students).
Seventeen schools had one case: A.T. Allen (one student), Bethel Elementary (one student), Beverly Hill STEM (one student), Carl A. Furr (one student), Cox Mill Elementary (one students), Hickory Ridge Elementary (one student), Mount Pleasant Elementary (one student), W.M. Irvin Elementary (one student), W.R. Odell Elementary (one student), W.R. Odell Primary (one staff), Weddington Hills Elementary (one student), C.C. Griffin STEM Middle (one staff) Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle (one staff), Cox Mill High (one student), Mary Frances Wall Center (one staff), Early College High School (one student) and West Cabarrus High (one student).
Sixteen schools had zero cases: Charles E. Boger Elementary, Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, R. Brown McAllister Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, J.N. Fries Middle, Concord High, Early College of Technology, Jay M. Robinson High School, Mount Pleasant High, Cabarrus Virtual Academy, CCS Opportunity School, Performance Learning Center and Royal Oaks School of the Arts.
KCS will start winter break Friday. It will remain in Plan A for elementary schools through that day and Plan B for middle and high school. Coming back from break though Jan. 5, KCS will be in Plan C as the Board of Education voted 3-2 in favor of doing so at an emergency meeting Friday.
“The board will revisit this issue at their January board meeting,” Buckwell said. “Your child’s school will share specific information that you will need to know before your child’s last in-person day to be sure they have the items they will need for remote-only instruction.”
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to move into Plan C starting Dec. 14 moving back from Plan B across the board for all students. The district will also come back after winter break in Plan C.
Both districts have set Jan. 19 — or the Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day — as a potential return to Plan B. Both will discuss this issue further during January board meetings.
