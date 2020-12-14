KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 13

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools announced their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 13 on Monday.

KCS saw 15 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive week while CCS announced it had 51 cases, 35 in students and 16 in staff members.

Quarantines remain elevated for Kannapolis City Schools as there were 32 this week as a result of the 15 positives in the district, however, that number is down from each of the last two weeks as there were 40 a week ago and 38 for the week ending Nov. 30.

“Thank you to our students, staff and families for your patience and understanding as we make this temporary transition to remote learning,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Please know that we will return to face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

In Cabarrus County Schools the 51 total cases is down from last week’s 57, but up from two weeks ago when the new number of cases was 43.

Two schools had five cases with Concord Middle having two in staff members and three in students while Hickory Ridge High had one in a staff member and four in students.