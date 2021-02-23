KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 21

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 21 on Monday.
This past week was notable for a couple of reasons: No. 1, CCS moved into Plan A for elementary students through third grade, and KCS reopened in Plan B after moving to Plan C at the start of Winter Break, and No. 2, there was a significant drop in cases between the two districts combined.
KCS reported four new cases of COVID-19 on campus with 12 new quarantines. That is up one case from the week before, but the numbers include students this time around which adds 3,665 people to the data pool. The 12 quarantines were also down from 17 during the previous week.
“KCS had a great week with students back on campuses in Plan ‘B’,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update Monday. “Thank you to everyone who helped make things run smoothly.”
In CCS, the district reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 with nine in staff and 31 in students. Forty is still a significant number, but when taking into account recent statistics it is an improvement. In each of the last three reports by the district there were more than 60 new cases found each week in CCS.
The 31 students found with a case of COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since 16 cases were found a month ago. The nine cases found in staff members is the lowest it has been since seven were reported the week of Nov. 9.
It should be noted however, students were out of school on both Monday and Thursday as there was a holiday Monday and a weather day Thursday, so that cannot be forgotten either. But, numbers are still reported in the district if a CCS student of staff member tests positive and doesn’t go to school, so it remains to be seen how much two fewer days on campus affected these numbers.
What was especially encouraging about last week in CCS was the lack of larger numbers of cases in individual schools around the district. While these would not be defined as “clusters” due to the fact no cases of community spread have been reported by CCS since students returned to campus in October and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a “cluster” as having “plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases,” with there being five or more cases at a school there would certainly be additional concern there.
No single school had more than three cases of COVID-19 reported for the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 21. Prior to that week at least five cases had been reported on individual campuses in each the last four weeks.
Last week only four schools had at least three cases: Bethel Elementary (one staff, two students), Carl A. Furr Elementary (one staff, two students), Cox Mill High (three students) and Northwest Cabarrus High (one staff, two students).
Only eight saw two cases: Charles E. Boger Elementary (two students), Cox Mill Elementary (two students), Harrisburg Elementary (one staff, one student), Patriots STEM Elementary (two students),
Winecoff Elementary (one staff, one student), Hickory Ridge Middle (two students), Winkler Middle (two students) and West Cabarrus High (two students).
Twelve other locations saw one case: Centralized Services (one staff), A.T. Allen Elementary (one staff), Mount Pleasant Elementary (one staff), Pitts School Road (one student), Rocky River Elementary (one student), W.R. Odell Primary (one student), Wolf Meadow Elementary (one student), Concord Middle (one student), Harris Road Middle (one student), Central Cabarrus High (one student), Concord High (one student) and Royal Oaks School of the Arts (one student).
Twenty different schools reported zero cases of COVID-19.
The declining numbers in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are very similar to what is going on in Cabarrus County.
As of Feb. 6, Cabarrus Health Alliance reported an 8.89 percent infection rate which is still the most recent number listed on its website. That alone is the lowest infection rate the County has seen since early November. However, on an update on CHA’s Facebook page Feb. 18, the percent positive rate was reported as 7.5 percent which would be the lowest it has been since Halloween, and that is with an additional 2,200 tests being performed in comparison to that day.