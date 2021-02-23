KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 21

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 21 on Monday.

This past week was notable for a couple of reasons: No. 1, CCS moved into Plan A for elementary students through third grade, and KCS reopened in Plan B after moving to Plan C at the start of Winter Break, and No. 2, there was a significant drop in cases between the two districts combined.

KCS reported four new cases of COVID-19 on campus with 12 new quarantines. That is up one case from the week before, but the numbers include students this time around which adds 3,665 people to the data pool. The 12 quarantines were also down from 17 during the previous week.

“KCS had a great week with students back on campuses in Plan ‘B’,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook update Monday. “Thank you to everyone who helped make things run smoothly.”

In CCS, the district reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 with nine in staff and 31 in students. Forty is still a significant number, but when taking into account recent statistics it is an improvement. In each of the last three reports by the district there were more than 60 new cases found each week in CCS.