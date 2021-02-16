KCS, CCS, update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 14

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 14 on Monday as both moved into new levels of Governor Roy Cooper’s in-person learning plan Tuesday.

KCS reported three positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 quarantines as a result, while CCS reported 63 new cases with 15 among staff members and 48 among students.

The cases in Kannapolis only include staff members as the district was operating in Plan C up until Monday due to high numbers of the novel coronavirus in both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. Cabarrus County has been in Plan B for about a month now and returned to Plan A on Tuesday. KCS returned to Plan B on Tuesday and will remain in that status until the end of the school year.

“KCS returns to Plan ‘B’ (Tuesday), Feb. 16,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly COVID-19 update. “Cohort A will be on campus for in-person learning. Cohort B will return to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17th. Important information about this return, including protocols and bus information, can be found on the KCS website.”