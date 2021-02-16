KCS, CCS, update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 14

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 14 on Monday as both moved into new levels of Governor Roy Cooper’s in-person learning plan Tuesday.
KCS reported three positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 quarantines as a result, while CCS reported 63 new cases with 15 among staff members and 48 among students.
The cases in Kannapolis only include staff members as the district was operating in Plan C up until Monday due to high numbers of the novel coronavirus in both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. Cabarrus County has been in Plan B for about a month now and returned to Plan A on Tuesday. KCS returned to Plan B on Tuesday and will remain in that status until the end of the school year.
“KCS returns to Plan ‘B’ (Tuesday), Feb. 16,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly COVID-19 update. “Cohort A will be on campus for in-person learning. Cohort B will return to campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17th. Important information about this return, including protocols and bus information, can be found on the KCS website.”
Kannapolis City Schools had been in Plan C since the semester began, however, it made the choice to move to Plan B with numbers due to COVID-19 getting better in recent weeks. In Cabarrus County, the Health Alliance announced the infection rate among those tested had fallen to 8.94 percent, the lowest it has been since Nov. 7. Hospitalizations have also fallen below 70 for the first time in 2021. Before the start of February, Cabarrus County had at least 90 people hospitalized every single week due to the novel coronavirus.
The numbers remain high in the area with 1,522 active cases in Cabarrus County alone which is nearly three times higher than it was on Nov. 7, but with more than 20,000 people having received a first dose of vaccine in the County as of last week and Gov. Cooper announcing teachers and school staff being eligible to get vaccinated starting Feb. 24, things are starting to look up.
However, there were still 15 staff members in CCS and three in KCS last week who tested positive which means there are still vulnerabilities. Those numbers are down from last week when a combined 29 tested positive, but the threat is still there which is likely why Cabarrus County staff members will still ask for caution in changing plans prior to getting vaccinated.
Across the district last week among the 63 new cases reported in CCS, 16 locations were hit with multiple cases. Two saw five cases (C.C. Griffin STEM Middle — all students, Winkler Middle — also all students), while three more saw four (Concord High — four students, Central Cabarrus High — one staff, three students, and Centralized Services — four staff).
Four schools saw three cases (Cox Mill Elementary — two staff, one student, Hickory Ridge Elementary — one staff, two students, Weddington Hills Elementary — three students, and Wolf Meadow Elementary — two staff, one student) while seven saw two (Bethel Elementary — two students, W.M. Irvin Elementary — two students, W.R. Odell Primary — two students, J.N. Fries Middle — two students, Mount Pleasant Middle — two students, Hickory Ridge High — two students, and West Cabarrus High — two students).
Fourteen separate schools saw just one case (A.T. Allen Elementary — one staff, Beverly Hills STEM Elementary — one staff, Carl A. Furr Elementary — one student, Charles E. Boger Elementary — one staff, Pitts School Road Elementary — one student, R. Brown McAllister — one student, Rocky River Elementary — one student, Winecoff Elementary — one staff, Concord Middle — one student, Harris Road Middle — one student, Hickory Ridge Middle — one student, Cox Mill High — one staff, Early College High School — one student, Jay M. Robinson High — one student, and Mary Frances Wall Center — one student).
Thirteen schools saw zero cases (Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Mount Pleasant Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, W.R. Odell Elementary, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Early College of Technology, Mount Pleasant High, Northwest Cabarrus High, Cabarrus Virtual Academy, CCS Opportunity School, Performance Learning Center and the Royal Oaks School of the Arts).