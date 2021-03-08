KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 1 through March 7

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools announced their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 1 through March 7 on Monday and they continue to look better.
A total of 31 cases were reported between the two districts with two reported in KCS and 29 (11 staff, 18 students) in CCS. The 29 cases reported in CCS is the lowest number since Nov. 23 when 24 cases (seven staff, 17 students) were reported in the district. KCS was up one case from last week and it reported 17 quarantines as well. That is up from nine a week ago.
Over the last two weeks school staff have been allowed to get the vaccine in the state of North Carolina as Governor Roy Cooper opened up Group 3 for eligibility. The Cabarrus Health Alliance reported more than 1,250 teachers and child care staff had received their immunizations as of March 1.
“Thank you to all KCS staff and community members who have received the COVID vaccine,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Working together on this is #KCSEssential!!”
KCS will remain in Plan B for the remainder of the school year while CCS is scheduled to return fourth and fifth graders — joining students up to third grade — in Plan A starting next Monday.
In Cabarrus County Schools, COVID-19 numbers have consistently been on the decline in recent weeks going from 69 cases on Feb. 7 to 63 cases Feb. 14, 40 cases Feb. 21 and 36 cases Feb. 28.
This week had one school report four cases and one more having three while 24 schools saw zero cases and 13 had one. Only four cases were reported in high schools and not a single school had more than one case.
Cox Mill Elementary was the only school with four cases (three students, one staff — up from one case last week) while Pitts School Road was the only other one with three (students — also up from one last week.)
W.M. Irvin Elementary (one staff, one student), C.C. Griffin STEM Middle (two staff), Harris Road Middle (two students) and Mount Pleasant Middle (two students) were the only others with more than one case.
Bethel Elementary, Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Carl A. Furr Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary (one staff), Rocky River Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Concord Middle (one staff), J.N. Fries Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Cox Mill High (one staff), Hickory Ridge High, Mount Pleasant High, CCS Opportunity School (one staff) and Centralized Services all reported one case.
All of these declining numbers also come with news from the Cabarrus Health Alliance last week that the infection rate of those tested in the County stood at 5.6 percent in Cabarrus County, the lowest it has been since it stood at 5.2 percent Oct. 10. That number also comes with 1,000 more tests being performed this week than on that date.