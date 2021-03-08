KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 1 through March 7

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools announced their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 1 through March 7 on Monday and they continue to look better.

A total of 31 cases were reported between the two districts with two reported in KCS and 29 (11 staff, 18 students) in CCS. The 29 cases reported in CCS is the lowest number since Nov. 23 when 24 cases (seven staff, 17 students) were reported in the district. KCS was up one case from last week and it reported 17 quarantines as well. That is up from nine a week ago.

Over the last two weeks school staff have been allowed to get the vaccine in the state of North Carolina as Governor Roy Cooper opened up Group 3 for eligibility. The Cabarrus Health Alliance reported more than 1,250 teachers and child care staff had received their immunizations as of March 1.

“Thank you to all KCS staff and community members who have received the COVID vaccine,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Working together on this is #KCSEssential!!”

KCS will remain in Plan B for the remainder of the school year while CCS is scheduled to return fourth and fifth graders — joining students up to third grade — in Plan A starting next Monday.

