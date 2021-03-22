KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 15 through March 21

COVID-19 numbers continue to move in the right direction in both Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools as the districts reported their numbers for the week of March 15 through March 21 on Monday.

KCS saw six new cases and 11 quarantines last week while CCS saw 21 new cases with six in staff members and 15 in students. Both reports are down from previous weeks as KCS had seven cases with 21 quarantines last week and CCS had 28 cases.

These numbers also come out after CCS started Plan A for all elementary students last Monday. While it wound up being a shortened week as Thursday was moved to remote due to extreme weather, the district was positive in its results it saw across their elementary schools.

“The educators at each of our elementary schools have provided a smooth, safe and joyful return to Plan A for fourth and fifth graders,” Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a statement. “I am thankful for the creativity and care that has made this week a success.”

CCS did see its first cluster of cases in the district last week — likely at Bethel Elementary as there were 10 positive tests at the school (two staff, eight students) though it did not announce that officially — but the good news is there were zero cases reported this week at Bethel at all.

