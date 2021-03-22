KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 15 through March 21

COVID-19 numbers continue to move in the right direction in both Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools as the districts reported their numbers for the week of March 15 through March 21 on Monday.
KCS saw six new cases and 11 quarantines last week while CCS saw 21 new cases with six in staff members and 15 in students. Both reports are down from previous weeks as KCS had seven cases with 21 quarantines last week and CCS had 28 cases.
These numbers also come out after CCS started Plan A for all elementary students last Monday. While it wound up being a shortened week as Thursday was moved to remote due to extreme weather, the district was positive in its results it saw across their elementary schools.
“The educators at each of our elementary schools have provided a smooth, safe and joyful return to Plan A for fourth and fifth graders,” Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a statement. “I am thankful for the creativity and care that has made this week a success.”
CCS did see its first cluster of cases in the district last week — likely at Bethel Elementary as there were 10 positive tests at the school (two staff, eight students) though it did not announce that officially — but the good news is there were zero cases reported this week at Bethel at all.
Schultz announced the cluster of cases at a meeting two Fridays ago as he wants to maintain good communication between the community and the district.
“I think it’s important to be transparent about that,” Schultz said Friday. “A cluster is defined by — in the medical terms — is five or more cases that are linked. So we did report that. It is contained, there is no spread now as a result of that, people have been notified and addressed so we do think it’s important to note that.
“But it’s also important to note it’s March 12 and that’s the first time that happened in our school district so that’s really a tip of the hat to the great job that everybody is doing with following the protocols.”
This week there was not a single school in the district that reported more than two cases and only three (W.M. Irvin Elementary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, Mount Pleasant Middle) saw that many. Not a single school saw more than one case in a staff member either. More than 1,000 staff members in CCS have been estimated to have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination which is hopefully being reflected in these numbers.
Apart from those three aforementioned schools only Carl A. Furr Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, Pitts School Road Elementary, Weddington Hills Elementary, Harris Road Middle, Hickory Ridge Middle, J.N. Fries Middle, Winkler Middle, Concord High, Cox Mill High, Hickory Ridge High, Mount Pleasant High, Northwest Cabarrus High, West Cabarrus High and Centralized Services saw cases and they only saw one at that.
What’s important to keep an eye out for next is schools being required to offer Plan A to all students starting April 1 after bipartisan legislation was passed in Senate Bill 220 requiring all schools to do so. Neither CCS or KCS will go back on that date as it is a Friday and they will have to wait another several days after that to bring students back as the following week is Spring Break which will also be an important week to watch as leaders in each district know.
However, they are still excited to get students back in the classroom in Plan A, many of which will get the chance for the first time in more than a year.
“We are very excited and totally optimistic that most families will make the decisions to put their kids back in person,” Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said in an interview last week. “Kids need to be back in there and doing what kids do, learning and having that social aspect and that mental health aspect, that’s just what that needs to be.
“Right now, kids need to be back.”