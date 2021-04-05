KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 29 through April 4

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 29 through April 4 on Monday.
The numbers look great across the board with KCS reporting four positive cases and five quarantines (down from nine and seven the previous week) and CCS reporting 24 total cases with three in staff members and 21 in students (down from 41 cases the week before).
Cabarrus County Schools has not provided an update since last Monday on W.M. Irvin Elementary which had to move to Plan C due to 17 cases of COVID-19 being found at the school and 95 people having to be quarantined as a result, but the Independent Tribune has reached out for an update and will provide one once we have it.
While last week was the final before Spring Break in both school districts, apart from W.M. Irvin Elementary, weeks looked identical to previous ones across the district so the falling numbers have continued as Plan A for all students is two weeks away across the state.
“We hope that you are enjoying the start of a great Spring Break,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook video. “Next Monday, K-12 students will be in Plan A, in-person instruction, four days a week. Remote-only remains an option for students.”
He continued: “We are looking forward to having students back in the classrooms four days a week.”
All districts are required to offer Plan A to all students according to Senate Bill 220 which was passed in March in the state. KCS will go back to Plan A starting April 12 while CCS will return in Plan A on April 13 after a teacher work day.
At CCS, while the situation at W.M. Irvin has not been updated since last Monday, it does not appear there was any kind of spike in cases after the report. While only 14 cases were reported last Monday and a few hours later it was updated as 17 cases, only three among students were announced Monday as part of the district’s COVID-19 reporting. Put the two numbers together and that is 17 cases at the school as was announced last Monday. The district continues to track new COVID cases at schools even in case of a move to Plan C like was ordered last week.
Irvin was the only school in the district to report more than two cases and only four (Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Cox Mill Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, Mount Pleasant High School) reported two.
Centralized Services, Northwest Cabarrus High, Hickory Ridge High, Concord High, J.N. Fries Middle, Concord Middle, C.C. Griffin STEM Middle, Weddington Hills Elementary, Pitts School Road Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary and A.T. Allen Elementary all reported one case. No other school in the district announced a positive test.