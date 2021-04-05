KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 29 through April 4

All districts are required to offer Plan A to all students according to Senate Bill 220 which was passed in March in the state. KCS will go back to Plan A starting April 12 while CCS will return in Plan A on April 13 after a teacher work day.

At CCS, while the situation at W.M. Irvin has not been updated since last Monday, it does not appear there was any kind of spike in cases after the report. While only 14 cases were reported last Monday and a few hours later it was updated as 17 cases, only three among students were announced Monday as part of the district’s COVID-19 reporting. Put the two numbers together and that is 17 cases at the school as was announced last Monday. The district continues to track new COVID cases at schools even in case of a move to Plan C like was ordered last week.