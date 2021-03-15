KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 8 through March 14

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools reported their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 8 through March 14 on Monday and while they are getting better across the board, one thing of note did happen in CCS.

Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz announced in an emergency called meeting Friday the district plans to offer Plan A as an option at all levels starting April 13. During the meeting he also mentioned the district saw its first cluster of COVID-19 cases in a single school.

“I think it’s important to be transparent about that,” Schultz said Friday. “A cluster is defined by — in the medical terms — is five or more cases that are linked. So we did report that. It is contained, there is no spread now as a result of that, people have been notified and addressed so we do think it’s important to note that.

“But it’s also important to note it’s March 12 and that’s the first time that happened in our school district so that’s really a tip of the hat to the great job that everybody is doing with following the protocols.”