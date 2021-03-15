KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of March 8 through March 14

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools reported their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 8 through March 14 on Monday and while they are getting better across the board, one thing of note did happen in CCS.
Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz announced in an emergency called meeting Friday the district plans to offer Plan A as an option at all levels starting April 13. During the meeting he also mentioned the district saw its first cluster of COVID-19 cases in a single school.
“I think it’s important to be transparent about that,” Schultz said Friday. “A cluster is defined by — in the medical terms — is five or more cases that are linked. So we did report that. It is contained, there is no spread now as a result of that, people have been notified and addressed so we do think it’s important to note that.
“But it’s also important to note it’s March 12 and that’s the first time that happened in our school district so that’s really a tip of the hat to the great job that everybody is doing with following the protocols.”
Schultz did not say what school reported the cluster, but according to the numbers posted by the district Monday, it would appear it happened at Bethel Elementary where 10 cases were reported with two in staff and eight in students. Only 28 cases were reported across the district and Bethel was the only school with more than two on campus. It is also the only school with more than four cases reported over the last three weeks.
Up to this point Cabarrus County Schools had not reported a single case of community spread of COVID-19 at any school.
Across the rest of the district only 14 schools reported positive cases of COVID-19 including Bethel. Six schools had at least two cases (Northwest Cabarrus High, Central Cabarrus High, J.N. Fries Middle, W.R. Odell Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary and Bethel) while eight had one (Rocky River Elementary, W.M. Irvin Elementary, Winecoff Elementary, C.C. Griffin STEM Middle, Harris Road Middle, Winkler Middle, Mount Pleasant High and Mary Frances Wall Center.)
The 28 cases is down one from a week ago in CCS.
In KCS seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported and 21 new quarantines as a result. That is up from from two cases and 17 quarantines from a week ago.
Kannapolis City Schools remain in Plan B for the time being but with the State Legislature passing Senate Bill 220 last week which requires districts to offer Plan A as an option for all students within 21 days of being signed by Governor Roy Cooper (March 11), that could be changing soon.
“Following the recent state legislation regarding school reopening, the Kannapolis City Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. to review the options and recommendations from KCS administration,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in his weekly Facebook video. “The public can attend this meeting virtually; the link is available on the KCS website.”
Check back with the Independent Tribune online Tuesday night for the results of that meeting.
KCS has already been in Plan A for a portion of the school year when elementary students were in that plan from the beginning of November through Winter Break.
CCS brought all elementary students back in Plan A on Monday and will give all students the option of Plan A starting April 13.