KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS and KCS updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 on Monday.

Kannapolis City Schools reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 — a high for the district since the beginning of the pandemic — with 40 recommended quarantines as a result. KCS’s numbers more than doubled from last week when it reported five cases and 25 quarantines.

“As we work toward the end of the semester in three weeks, KCS encourages all in our community to stay diligent about wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video. “Slowing community spread and keeping schools protected remains #KCSEssential!”

Students in middle school and high school have six days on campus left before the end of the second nine week and start of winter break. Elementary schools are in Plan A so there are 14 days left until intercession.

At Cabarrus County Schools there were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the week which is up from the 39 from last week but down from the high of 48 from two weeks ago.