KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS and KCS updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 on Monday.
Kannapolis City Schools reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 — a high for the district since the beginning of the pandemic — with 40 recommended quarantines as a result. KCS’s numbers more than doubled from last week when it reported five cases and 25 quarantines.
“As we work toward the end of the semester in three weeks, KCS encourages all in our community to stay diligent about wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video. “Slowing community spread and keeping schools protected remains #KCSEssential!”
Students in middle school and high school have six days on campus left before the end of the second nine week and start of winter break. Elementary schools are in Plan A so there are 14 days left until intercession.
At Cabarrus County Schools there were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the week which is up from the 39 from last week but down from the high of 48 from two weeks ago.
Eighteen of the cases were reported in staff members while 25 were found in students. The 18 is a high since the beginning of the year for staff members, but the 25 for students was the lowest since 17 were reported three weeks ago.
All of the COVID-19 numbers in the district can be found at Cabarrus County Schools’ website. Those stats indicate three schools had four positive cases last week with each having two in staff members and two in students — Central Cabarrus High, Northwest Cabarrus Middle and West Cabarrus High.
Two schools had three cases — Weddington Hills Elementary (three staff members) and C.C. Griffin STEM Middle (one staff, two students).
Seven schools had at least two cases while there were also two reported in Centralized Services. Royal Oaks Schools of the Arts (two students), Northwest Cabarrus High (two students), Winkler Middle (two students), Harris Road Middle (two students), W.R. Odell Elementary (two staff), Carl A. Furr Elementary (two students) and Charles E. Boger Elementary (one staff, one student).
Nine other schools had one case — A.T. Allen Elementary (one student) Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary (one staff), Pitts School Road Elementary (one staff), W.R. Odell Primary (one staff), Winecoff Elementary (one student), Concord Middle (one student), Hickory Ridge High (one staff), Jay M. Robinson (1 student) and Mount Pleasant High (one student).
CCS students have six days left on campus before going into winter break. The last day before going into intercession will be remote for all students.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 3-1 (Holly Grimsley, Rob Walter, Laura Blackwell for, Carolyn Carpenter again, Cindy Fertenbaugh, Barry Shoemaker and David Harrison abstaining) to remain in Plan B at an emergency meeting Tuesday of last week.
Cabarrus County is in a precarious spot with COVID-19 as it teeters on eclipsing the 10 percent infection rate for those tested for the virus. If a county eclipses that rate, state guidelines suggest they should go back to Plan C. Both districts are in Plan B while KCS elementary schools are in Plan A.
As of Nov. 21, the infection rate in Cabarrus County was 9.58 percent, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. However, that rate went down for the first time since the week of Oct. 10 from 9.62 percent the week before. This number though is subject to change as it has in the past after more data came in.
The infection rate remains high though as the 9.58 percent infection rate would still be higher than any week other than last week (9.62 percent) and the week of July 4 (9.87 percent). Cabarrus Health Alliance has not updated the total number of active cases since Nov. 21 on its Facebook page.
