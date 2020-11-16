KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 data for the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 on Monday.

KCS had four new cases of COVID-19 in the district and 14 quarantines as a result. CCS had 48 new cases in the district — 11 teachers and 37 students.

This is the second week in a row KCS has had four new cases of COVID-19 in the district, but there were considerably fewer quarantines as a result this week.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance updated its definition of “close contacts” over the last couple of weeks per the CDC from an individual being in contact with a positive test for 15 straight minutes in a day to 15 total minutes in a day. Last week that resulted in 37 quarantines for KCS which was the most in one week for the district.

This week though there were only 14 quarantines as a result.

“As shared last week, the CDC updated the language for the definition of ‘close contact’ in late October and we expect that will lead to an elevated number of quarantines as we follow this new guidance,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “As we continue in the season of thankfulness, please know how thankful we are for you and your support.”