KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 data for the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 on Monday.
KCS had four new cases of COVID-19 in the district and 14 quarantines as a result. CCS had 48 new cases in the district — 11 teachers and 37 students.
This is the second week in a row KCS has had four new cases of COVID-19 in the district, but there were considerably fewer quarantines as a result this week.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance updated its definition of “close contacts” over the last couple of weeks per the CDC from an individual being in contact with a positive test for 15 straight minutes in a day to 15 total minutes in a day. Last week that resulted in 37 quarantines for KCS which was the most in one week for the district.
This week though there were only 14 quarantines as a result.
“As shared last week, the CDC updated the language for the definition of ‘close contact’ in late October and we expect that will lead to an elevated number of quarantines as we follow this new guidance,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “As we continue in the season of thankfulness, please know how thankful we are for you and your support.”
CCS saw its cases double from last week from 24 to 48 with a stark rise in the high school population. Twenty of the 48 cases were found in high schools this week with just one of those among staff members. Both elementary and middle schools had 11 cases each and Centralized Services had four cases.
Five separate high schools — Concord (four), Central Cabarrus (three), Jay M. Robinson (three), Northwest Cabarrus (three) and Hickory Ridge (three) all had three or more cases while Cox Mill had two. West Cabarrus High had one case while Mount Pleasant had one in a staff member.
At CCS Middle Schools only one school had three cases (Winkler) and only two had at least two (Hickory Ridge — Two students, Harris Road — One student, one staff member). C.C. Griffin STEM, J.N. Fries and Mount Pleasant each had one student with a case while Northwest Cabarrus STEM had one staff member.
Among Cabarrus County’s 20 elementary schools only one had three cases (Hickory Ridge — Two students, one staff) and only two more had two (Rocky River — Two students, W.R. Odell Elementary — two staff).
Cox Mill, Mount Pleasant, Patriots STEM, R. Brown McAllister and Wolf Meadow all had one student test positive while W.R. Odell Primary had one staff member.
For a more detailed look at all of Cabarrus County Schools’ numbers, there is a full breakdown on the district website.
The COVID-19 numbers in Cabarrus County have been on the rise as of late with cases reaching record highs since the beginning of the pandemic in the last week. But with more testing comes more positive cases, so that number can be misleading. However, the important number to look at is the positivity rate among those tested in the area.
That number sat at 7.75 for the week of Nov. 7 (there is a two-week lag on the reporting of this number) which was the highest it had been since it was 9.55 percent July 11. According to the Health Alliance, the positivity rate has not been above 7.5 percent since that same week.
The CDC recommends a 5 percent or lower infection rate in a County for schools.
The Health Alliance currently classifies the number of cases in the County as "critical."
