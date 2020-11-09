KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers, outline new quarantine reporting

CABARRUS COUNTY — KCS and CCS updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 on Monday.
Kannapolis reported it saw four new cases of COVID-19 in the district while Cabarrus County said it had 24 new cases. Seven of the cases were found in employees while 17 were in students.
Multiple cases were found in six schools in CCS. Hickory Ridge Middle saw the most cases with three students testing positive for the virus while W.M. Irvin Elementary, Mount Pleasant Middle and Mount Pleasant High each saw two students with cases and Carl A. Furr Elementary and Jay M. Robinson High School had two staff members each with cases.
Cox Mill Elementary, Patriots STEM Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, Weddington Hills Elementary, Harris Road Middle, Central Cabarrus High, Hickory Ridge High and Northwest Cabarrus High all had one student with a case of COVID-19.
Harrisburg Elementary, Hickory Ridge Elementary and Winecoff Elementary had one staff member who tested positive. No schools had cases in both staff members and students.
One note of importance from Kannapolis comes from the reporting of quarantines that came as a result of new guidance from Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Due to that new guidance, KCS recommended 37 quarantines related to its four new cases.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell spoke about the change in a Facebook video Monday.
“The CDC updated the language for the definition of ‘close contact’ in late October,” he said. “Rather than defining ‘close contact’ as 15 consecutive minutes, it recommends quarantining those having contact for 15 minutes over the course of a 24-hour period.
“We expect that this will lead to an elevated number of quarantines as we follow this new guidance for the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Kannapolis has been updating its COVID-19 numbers since August since students started off the year in Plan B allowing partially remote and on-campus learning. The district had yet to have double-digit quarantines for a single week.
However, the four new cases is also below the high for the year which was five on two separate occasions.
Whether or not the numbers have spiked KCS will continue to be diligent in its reporting as elementary students came back in Plan A starting last week. To maintain the safety of students and staff the district continues to require mask wearing and social distancing as is required in Gov. Cooper’s Plan A.
