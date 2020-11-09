KCS, CCS update COVID-19 numbers, outline new quarantine reporting

Superintendent Chip Buckwell spoke about the change in a Facebook video Monday.

“The CDC updated the language for the definition of ‘close contact’ in late October,” he said. “Rather than defining ‘close contact’ as 15 consecutive minutes, it recommends quarantining those having contact for 15 minutes over the course of a 24-hour period.

“We expect that this will lead to an elevated number of quarantines as we follow this new guidance for the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Kannapolis has been updating its COVID-19 numbers since August since students started off the year in Plan B allowing partially remote and on-campus learning. The district had yet to have double-digit quarantines for a single week.

However, the four new cases is also below the high for the year which was five on two separate occasions.

Whether or not the numbers have spiked KCS will continue to be diligent in its reporting as elementary students came back in Plan A starting last week. To maintain the safety of students and staff the district continues to require mask wearing and social distancing as is required in Gov. Cooper’s Plan A.