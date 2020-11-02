KCS, CCS update weekly COVID-19 numbers

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS and KCS updated their COVID-19 numbers for their respective districts Monday afternoon.

Kannapolis reported one new case for the district which is down from five from the previous week while Cabarrus County reported 15 cases (10 students, five employees) which was up from 11 the previous week.

The 10 cases in students breaks down to about 0.030 percent of the district's population while the five in staff is around 0.117 percent.

KCS re-opened elementary schools under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A on Monday — which allows for no limits on students in classrooms but still requires social distancing, masks and extensive cleaning — but will be off Tuesday for Election Day and again next Wednesday to observe Veterans Day.

“It’s like another 1st Day of School,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “We are excited today to welcome many elementary students back to campus five days a week.

“Before School Care is available five days a week again in all six elementary schools. The cost is $50 per month with a $10 registration fee. If you need more information, or to get signed up, please visit our website.”