KCS, CCS update weekly COVID-19 numbers

While the previous week saw a high number in high school students with 20 of the 48 cases in the district being at that level, the majority of the cases this week came at the elementary level with 16 — six in staff and 10 in students.

However, only one school had more than two cases this week at the elementary level with three found in students at A.T. Allen. Two cases were found in students at Coltrane-Webb and Pitts School Road while two were found in staff members at Cox Mill. Harrisburg and Wolf Meadow both had one case in a staff member and one in a student.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carl A. Furr and R. Brown McAllister each had one case in a staff member while Mount Pleasant had one case in a student. Bethel, Beverly Hills, Charles E. Boger, Hickory Ridge, Patriots, Rocky River, W.M. Irvin, W.R. Odell Elementary and Primary, Weddington Hills and Winecoff all had zero cases.

At the middle school level Hickory Ridge had the most cases with four in students but only Winkler and J.N. Fries had more than one other than that. Winkler saw two in students while J.N. Fries saw one in a staff member and another student. Concord and Mount Pleasant each had one case in a staff member while Harris Road and Northwest Cabarrus had none at all.