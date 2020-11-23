KCS, CCS update weekly COVID-19 numbers

Kannapolis City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 while Cabarrus County Schools announced 39 new cases Monday for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.
Editor's note: The Cabarrus County Board of Education has an emergency called meeting for Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation. It is past our print deadline. Visit IndependentTribune.com for latest updates.
KCS had 25 quarantines related to its cases. It also announced an important point in time this week for families whose students are operating under Plan C.
“Beginning today, elementary schools will communicate with virtual-instruction families about the declaration form and deadlines for those wanting their student to return to in-person learning for the second semester, starting in January,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video. “The window to make this declaration for return to in-person learning will be open today, Monday, Nov. 23rd through Monday, Nov. 30th. Only those wanting to make changes beginning in January will need to do anything.”
CCS saw 13 cases in staff members and 26 in students. That is down from 48 the previous week when the district reported 11 cases in staff members and 37 in students which was double the total it announced the previous week (seven staff, 17 students).
While the previous week saw a high number in high school students with 20 of the 48 cases in the district being at that level, the majority of the cases this week came at the elementary level with 16 — six in staff and 10 in students.
However, only one school had more than two cases this week at the elementary level with three found in students at A.T. Allen. Two cases were found in students at Coltrane-Webb and Pitts School Road while two were found in staff members at Cox Mill. Harrisburg and Wolf Meadow both had one case in a staff member and one in a student.
Carl A. Furr and R. Brown McAllister each had one case in a staff member while Mount Pleasant had one case in a student. Bethel, Beverly Hills, Charles E. Boger, Hickory Ridge, Patriots, Rocky River, W.M. Irvin, W.R. Odell Elementary and Primary, Weddington Hills and Winecoff all had zero cases.
At the middle school level Hickory Ridge had the most cases with four in students but only Winkler and J.N. Fries had more than one other than that. Winkler saw two in students while J.N. Fries saw one in a staff member and another student. Concord and Mount Pleasant each had one case in a staff member while Harris Road and Northwest Cabarrus had none at all.
At the high school level there were multiple cases in just two schools with four at Cox Mill (one staff, three students) and two in students at Hickory Ridge. The Early College of Technology, Jay M. Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus all had one case in a student while Central Cabarrus, Concord, Early College High School, Mount Pleasant and West Cabarrus had none at all.
There was one case in a staff member at the Royal Oaks School of the Arts and two in Centralized Services.
The entire breakdown can be seen on the district's website.
The Board of Education scheduled an emergency Called Meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. where it will discuss COVID-19. Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday all individuals will now be required to wear masks anytime they are around someone who does not live in their household.
It is unclear what the discussion at the meeting could be, though last week Board Members did broach the subject of the rise in cases in Cabarrus County, through Barry Shoemaker recommended they not take action with three new members coming onto the School Board in December.
That meeting can be seen on live stream on YouTube. The meeting will be held electronically due to restrictions from COVID-19.
