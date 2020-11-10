KCS gets great deal on A.L. Brown roof project

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid for a construction project on the roof of A.L. Brown High School at its meeting Monday. The bid approved, which was submitted by Superior Construction and Remodeling, was a remarkable deal for the district sitting some 25 percent lower than the other three submissions.
There was a reason for that though as KCS Director of Business Will Crabtree outlined during the meeting which was held remotely on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They told me they really wanted to get this bid to show us that they could perform on a larger scale than what they have been performing,” Crabtree said. “So they freely admitted they underbid themselves just to get a job to show that they could do it with the best of them.”
According to North Carolina law, local entities must award contracts to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder on construction products such as this one.
An entity does not have to accept a bid if it does not believe the quality or performance for it are met or the time specified for completion isn’t good enough.
If the requirements are met though an entity must accept the lowest bid in order to protect the public against the squandering of public funds and prevent abuses such as fraud, waste, and favoritism.
There were four bidders for the project which sets out to replace the shingle roof on the main part of A.L. Brown High School. The total amount agreed upon by the school and Superior Construction and Remodeling was $120,900.
Superior has done smaller jobs with the district in the past, but this will be the largest scale work it will have done with Kannapolis City Schools.
While this project is very much so about Superior Construction and Remodeling proving it can do this kind of work that does not mean corners will be cut.
“They were given a list of agreed upon shingles, had to be architectural shingles,” Crabtree said. “They could pick from that list.”
Superior Construction and Remodeling has done larger scaled work like this in the past on the commercial side in the Charlotte area, this is just the first time they will be doing it with KCS.
“I feel good about what we’ll get from them,” Crabtree said. “And S-B Design Group’s James Stewart will be monitoring that and he’s a licensed architect, he’s going to be acting as our construction manager on the project so he’ll be monitoring every step.”
Board Member Brenda McCombs made a motion to approve the bid while Anita Parker seconded it. It passed unanimously 5-0.
