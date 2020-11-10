KCS gets great deal on A.L. Brown roof project

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid for a construction project on the roof of A.L. Brown High School at its meeting Monday. The bid approved, which was submitted by Superior Construction and Remodeling, was a remarkable deal for the district sitting some 25 percent lower than the other three submissions.

There was a reason for that though as KCS Director of Business Will Crabtree outlined during the meeting which was held remotely on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They told me they really wanted to get this bid to show us that they could perform on a larger scale than what they have been performing,” Crabtree said. “So they freely admitted they underbid themselves just to get a job to show that they could do it with the best of them.”

According to North Carolina law, local entities must award contracts to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder on construction products such as this one.

An entity does not have to accept a bid if it does not believe the quality or performance for it are met or the time specified for completion isn’t good enough.