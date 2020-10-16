KCS planning for 75 percent capacity on elementary campuses in transition to Plan A

“We’re going to work toward getting our people back as fast as we can,” he said in an interview after Gov. Cooper announced schools could transition to Plan A at the elementary level. “Our intent was always to get as many people back face to face as we could, but we want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it safely.”

KCS has several important dates coming up as the district starts transitioning to Plan A for its elementary students (middle and high schoolers will remain in Plan B).

“A chart outlining the most important components of the move to Plan ‘A’ will be shared with families early next week,” the district’s release said. “This will be a helpful guide as students and families prepare for face-to-face instruction, five days a week.

“Important Dates:

By Tuesday, October 20 - Plan ‘A’ protocol chart - Friday, October 23

Follow up communication from district - By Monday, October 26

Communication from schools about classroom and/or bus assignments”

Students and families may still choose the option to go to school fully remotely when transitioning to Plan A, but those who decided to start fully remote at the beginning of the year may also transition to Plan B if they so choose.

“While this year has brought about many changes and much uncertainty, KCS continues in our efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for learning and growth,” the release reads. “Your support for our schools, staff and students is greatly appreciated.”