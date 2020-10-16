KCS planning for 75 percent capacity on elementary campuses in transition to Plan A

KANNAPOLIS — The school district announced Thursday it is expecting 75 percent of elementary school students to be on campus when transitioning to Plan A on Nov. 2.
The Board of Education voted unanimously at a meeting Sept. 28 to bring students in grades kindergarten through fifth back to school under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A after he gave schools the go-ahead to do just that at a meeting during the previous week.
Kannapolis City Schools Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay pointed out the need for the move to Plan A for many students as a survey done of learning teams on remote learning by the district showed 78 percent believed the No. 1 “obstacle to student success was student attendance/engagement/participation/work completion.”
The decision was an easy one for some, but tougher for others as there still is the consideration of maintaining six feet of social distance which is still required under Plan A.
With some teachers in the district in the high-risk category, a lack of social distance could be dangerous for their health. In a press release Thursday, KCS said it is doing what it can to make sure keeping everyone six feet apart is a priority.
“While schools make preparations for Plan ‘A’, they have capped class sizes and are working to reorganize classroom assignments and meal service to allow for as much social distancing as possible,” the release states. “If there is a change to your child’s teacher, whether in-person or remote, your child’s school will be contacting you directly as soon as possible.”
The Kannapolis Association of Educators expressed concern with moving to Plan A soon after the Board of Education voted unanimously to make the transition.
“Knowing that we are going back with full capacity in elementary schools, there will be more exposure to our educational support professions (bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition staff and teacher assistants) as well as encore/specials teachers,” the local chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators wrote. “These staff members interact with more than just one class of students each day. A return to full capacity will bring an increased risk of COVID being spread.”
There have been COVID-19 cases reported in Kannapolis City Schools since starting the school year under Gov. Cooper’s Plan B in August.
Most recently five cases were reported for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. However, those cases are believed to have come from community spread and not transmission in schools.
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus with transmission similar to that of the flu. A person can contract the virus when exposed to droplets from a cough or sneeze that are introduced into a person’s system by either touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.
According to a 2014 study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics on respiratory viruses, “Self-inoculation with contaminated secretions is the most common route of respiratory virus transmission in a health care setting. This can involve direct contact between an infected person and a susceptible host or indirect contact with contaminated objects such as dressings, toys or instruments.
“Direct contact with infectious secretions is most likely to occur with prolonged contact or in settings with poor hygiene such as homes or child care centers.”
To avoid contracting the virus or transmitting it on campus, Kannapolis City Schools has been and will continue to rigorously clean and disinfect surfaces while maintaining social distance and limiting class sizes wherever possible to prevent transmission.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell has repeatedly said the safety of students and staff is the priority for the district, and that if he believed these individuals could not be kept safe, he would not recommend moving to a different plan.
“We’re going to work toward getting our people back as fast as we can,” he said in an interview after Gov. Cooper announced schools could transition to Plan A at the elementary level. “Our intent was always to get as many people back face to face as we could, but we want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it safely.”
KCS has several important dates coming up as the district starts transitioning to Plan A for its elementary students (middle and high schoolers will remain in Plan B).
“A chart outlining the most important components of the move to Plan ‘A’ will be shared with families early next week,” the district’s release said. “This will be a helpful guide as students and families prepare for face-to-face instruction, five days a week.
“Important Dates:
- By Tuesday, October 20 - Plan ‘A’ protocol chart - Friday, October 23
- Follow up communication from district - By Monday, October 26
- Communication from schools about classroom and/or bus assignments”
Students and families may still choose the option to go to school fully remotely when transitioning to Plan A, but those who decided to start fully remote at the beginning of the year may also transition to Plan B if they so choose.
“While this year has brought about many changes and much uncertainty, KCS continues in our efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for learning and growth,” the release reads. “Your support for our schools, staff and students is greatly appreciated.”
