KCS Superintendent will present BOE with plan to move elementary schools to Plan A on Nov. 2

KANNAPOLIS — Superintendent Chip Buckwell said he will present the school board with a plan at Monday's special called meeting to bring elementary students back under Plan A starting Nov. 2.
He also announced the school district reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the school year started in August during its weekly update on the KCS Facebook page.
“For the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, KCS had no new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and no new quarantines,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “Thank you for your continued efforts to follow the 3Ws, both on and off campus.”
KCS had reported a total of 10 cases over the first five weeks of school going into last week with zero cases in Week 1, two in Week 2, one in Week 3, three in Week 4, and four in Week 5.
These cases are believed to have come from community spread and not from a presence of the virus on campus.
All students and staff are required to wear masks, socially distance and eat lunch in classrooms to limit large gatherings while on campus.
Additionally, students are coming to school just two days a week with one cohort coming Monday and Tuesday, another Wednesday and Thursday with everyone remote Friday.
Governor Roy Cooper announced two weeks ago in a press conference elementary schools can return to Plan A starting Oct. 5.
Kannapolis City Schools will meet to discuss its re-entry plan at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Superintendent Buckwell said he will not be recommending the district bring children back under Plan A on Oct. 5, but he said the district would meet with elementary school principals to discuss concerns and their plan ahead.
In Monday’s Facebook video, Dr. Buckwell gave a more clear idea of what the return plan might be.
“The Kannapolis City Board of Education will consider a plan for elementary students for return to Face 2 Face (F2F) instruction, five days a week, beginning Nov. 2, 2020,” he said. “This Special Meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for today, Monday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m. You can access the link to attend on the KCS website.”
In Plan A students and staff must still wear masks while social distancing, there is simply no limit on the number of students in classrooms.
Also, families who elected to send their students back to school under Plan C to start the year will also have a chance to let the district know whether or not they would like to come back under Plan B or even Plan A if they so choose in the coming weeks.
“Declaration Forms will go out this week to elementary families with students who have been in Remote Only instruction for the first nine weeks,” Dr. Buckwell said. “This form will be sent directly by your child’s school and is your way of letting your child’s principal know your plans to return your child to face-to-face instruction as well as your need for bus transportation.
“Families will continue to have an option for full-time remote instruction and will not need to complete the form if you plan for your child to continue as remote-only.”
