KCS Superintendent will present BOE with plan to move elementary schools to Plan A on Nov. 2

Kannapolis City Schools will meet to discuss its re-entry plan at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Superintendent Buckwell said he will not be recommending the district bring children back under Plan A on Oct. 5, but he said the district would meet with elementary school principals to discuss concerns and their plan ahead.

In Monday’s Facebook video, Dr. Buckwell gave a more clear idea of what the return plan might be.

“The Kannapolis City Board of Education will consider a plan for elementary students for return to Face 2 Face (F2F) instruction, five days a week, beginning Nov. 2, 2020,” he said. “This Special Meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for today, Monday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m. You can access the link to attend on the KCS website.”

In Plan A students and staff must still wear masks while social distancing, there is simply no limit on the number of students in classrooms.

Also, families who elected to send their students back to school under Plan C to start the year will also have a chance to let the district know whether or not they would like to come back under Plan B or even Plan A if they so choose in the coming weeks.