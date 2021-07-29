KCS to strongly encourage, but not require, masks to start year

The City of Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in a special meeting to make masking optional for students and staff to start the academic year.

“Our intent is that masking will be strongly encouraged,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “Not required, but strongly encouraged.”

In addition to the masking vote, the Board of Education also approved of new Garay’s plans for social distancing, health and safety protocols and quarantines.

Those recommendations include a recommended three to six feet of social distancing in all classrooms, quarantines cut down from 14 days to 10 — which is already a protocol which was being implemented during summer school — and required masks on buses.

Governor Roy Cooper announced last week in a press conference the state would strongly urge schools to require masking up to eighth grade and also recommended unvaccinated staff and students in high school be encouraged to wear masks as well.

