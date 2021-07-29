KCS to strongly encourage, but not require, masks to start year

The City of Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in a special meeting to make masking optional for students and staff to start the academic year.
“Our intent is that masking will be strongly encouraged,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “Not required, but strongly encouraged.”
In addition to the masking vote, the Board of Education also approved of new Garay’s plans for social distancing, health and safety protocols and quarantines.
Those recommendations include a recommended three to six feet of social distancing in all classrooms, quarantines cut down from 14 days to 10 — which is already a protocol which was being implemented during summer school — and required masks on buses.
Governor Roy Cooper announced last week in a press conference the state would strongly urge schools to require masking up to eighth grade and also recommended unvaccinated staff and students in high school be encouraged to wear masks as well.
The state’s mask mandate expires July 30 and it will not be renewed. Gov. Cooper held a press conference once again Thursday, July 29 and did not change any guidelines for schools in North Carolina. The CDC recently recommended all students and staff should be required to wear masks on campuses this week, but Gov. Cooper did not mandate such a policy across the state.
Superintendent Garay said there could be instances where masks will be mandated in KCS including an order from the state or the local heath department in CHA. Additionally if there is a cluster of cases in a school or other location or proof of transmission occurring in a classroom setting, masks could be required there as well.
The Board of Education also voted to give Mr. Garay the authority to require masks on sites where such incidences occur.
Masks will not be required outdoors, but they are encouraged for all staff and students and strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated.
In addition to adopting the North Carolina School Toolkit recommendations on COVID-19 which has been continuously updated in recent months, KCS schools will continue to clean campuses regularly both before and after hours.
KCS will not offer a remote learning option, however, if a student has a documented and approved high-risk medical situation, they can contact their school to discuss options.
“I’m glad we got it done in time so parents can plan,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said, “so teachers and staff can plan.”