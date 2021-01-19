KCS updates COVID-19 numbers for week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 17

KANNAPOLIS — The school district reported six new cases of COVID-19 last week and 14 quarantines along with it as students have started the second semester in Plan C working fully remote from home.

That is the same number of new cases the district reported last week with one less quarantine.

In the week before KCS moved to Plan C in the middle of December, the district had 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 quarantines. It averaged 12 new cases and nearly 34 quarantines per week over the final month of the semester.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While students remain in Plan C there are still staff members delivering meals on busses and on campus for various reasons. In total, Kannapolis City Schools lists 743 staff members despite zero students being face to face for learning.

“Keep practicing the 3Ws and watching for your spot for the shot,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in a Facebook video Monday. “Returning students to in-person learning is #KCSEssential!!”

KCS was originally supposed to return to Plan B after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but due to elevated COVID-19 numbers and quarantines throughout both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, the Board of Education voted unanimously to stay in Plan C through Feb. 15.