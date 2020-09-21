KCS updates COVID-19 numbers, plan for moving to Option A

KANNAPOLIS -- Superintendent Chip Buckwell addressed the school district in his weekly Facebook video on Monday and updated the COVID-19 numbers in KCS.
Kannapolis City Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 20. Nine individuals are in precautionary quarantine as a result, according to Dr. Buckwell.
There is an important note when it comes to these new cases though.
"The cases and quarantines we are experiencing have been initiated predominantly through community/family spread, not through school contact," Dr. Buckwell said.
He reminds all of those associated with the school district to continue following the three W's -- wear your mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart -- to continue to limit community spread throughout the area.
"If you have not been contacted directly, you/your student has not been identified as a close contact by Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA)," he said.
Additionally, Dr. Buckwell updated the situation surrounding the possibility of moving elementary schools into Plan A in the coming weeks.
Governor Roy Cooper announced at a press conference last week, school districts can begin to bring elementary schools back on campus with no limitations on the numbers in classrooms starting Oct. 5.
Dr. Buckwell told the Independent Tribune on Friday he does not intend to recommend KCS go forward with that plan Oct. 5. He updated his thinking in Monday's video.
"Kannapolis City Schools is currently reviewing the state guidelines and protocols still in place and working on plans that would allow us to transition elementary students to Plan A safely and in a manner that best meets the needs of students," he said. "We do not plan to move forward with any transitions prior to the start of the second nine weeks (October 19th or later). We will share plans as soon as they are finalized."
KCS will also send out a survey soon regarding returning students to face-to-face instruction.
This goes both for the possibility of moving to Plan A as well as for those who selected to come back in Plan C who may want to move to Plan B in the coming months.
