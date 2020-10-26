KCS updates COVID-19 numbers

KANNAPOLIS — The school district updated its COVID-19 numbers in a Facebook post Monday as KCS prepares to bring back elementary students in Plan A next week.

Superintendent Chip Buckwell said in the Facebook video there were five new cases of COVID-19 in the district for the week of Oct. 19 though Oct. 25.

Three individuals are in quarantine as a result as well.

This is not the first time five cases have been reported in a week at KCS. Five were also reported for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. One new case was reported for the week Oct. 12 through Oct. 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Buckwell also announced a few important reminders in his video.

“Friday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, are teacher workdays and remote learning days for all students (part of the state academic calendar requirement for five (5) district-wide remote learning days),” Buckwell said. “As a reminder, this Friday is the last day for curbside meal pick-up at elementary schools. Beginning Nov. 2, A. L. Brown High School and Kannapolis Middle School will both offer curbside service Mondays through Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. for all remote-only students. All in-person students will have access to meals in the school.”