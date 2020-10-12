KCS updates weekly COVID-19 numbers

KANNAPOLIS — KCS reported five new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, superintendent Chip Buckwell announced in a Facebook video Monday.

Two individuals are in precautionary quarantine as a result.

“As more students return to KCS campuses beginning Nov. 2, procedures are being revised to continue with health and safety protocols,” Buckwell said. “As always, mask-wearing, handwashing, and social distancing are #KCSEssential!”

Buckwell said in a phone call with the Independent Tribune these cases are believed to be from community spread and not from transmission on campus.

All students and staff in Kannapolis City Schools are required to wear masks at all times when on school property while maintaining six feet of social distance.

The schools all undergo rigorous cleaning procedures daily and hand washing is required frequently for anyone who sets foot on campus.

The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously two weeks ago to bring elementary students back under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A starting Nov. 2. All other students will remain under Plan B.