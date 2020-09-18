KCS will not bring students back under Plan A on Oct. 5, Superintendent says

KANNAPOLIS — KCS will not be moving its elementary schools to Plan A on Oct. 5, Superintendent Dr. Chip Buckwell told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview Friday.
“You can’t turn it around that fast,” Dr. Buckwell said. “It would seem like you could do that, but it’s just impossible to turn it around in a two-week period. So we will not be in A on Oct. 5.”
Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday in a press conference, elementary schools can open up with no classroom number limitations under Plan A on Oct. 5.
Kannapolis City Schools has a plan for coming back, but at this point it is a hypothetical one which will take more discussion and it likely can’t be made possible in such a short timeframe.
“We opened up under B which means we have the makings of a plan because you had to have a plan to bring anybody back,” Buckwell said. “I don’t look for our protocols or procedures to change a lot except the volume of people when we get back to A.”
Elementary school families in Kannapolis committed to only the first nine weeks of operating under Plan B at the beginning of the year, according to Dr. Buckwell. The district planned to re-evaluate where it was after that point and make adjustments if needed, whether that meant going back to Plan C or possibly to Plan A which is now an option.
The district was already planning on sending out a survey to parents of children who elected to start the year under Plan C and give them the option to come back in Plan B if they wanted or vice versa.
Now, there is a possibility they could ask in a survey who wants to come back in Plan A at the elementary level.
“We didn’t expect many people to go from blended to C, but we expected a percentage of people to come from C to blended,” Buckwell said. “We didn’t send (the survey) — we were going to send it out today and yesterday stopped us so we’re working on a survey for next week as far as getting input from parents.”
Buckwell said the biggest logistical issue with either scenario — moving more students into Plan B from Plan C or even bringing elementary students back in Plan A — is transportation.
While the state declared there to be no limitations on classroom numbers starting Oct. 5, it did not change the requirements for bus riders as the capacity is still set at 33 percent.
That presents both parents and the school districts with unique challenges that have to be prepared for and KCS is doing its best not to rush to make a decision which is why Dr. Buckwell said they will not be moving to Plan A on Oct. 5.
But discussions have already begun with the appropriate people on moving forward under the state’s new guidance.
“We met with elementary principals (Friday) at 1 o’clock, we have another meeting with elementary principals next week that we’ve got to schedule,” Dr. Buckwell said. “We’re going to sit down, get a plan together, look at the pros and cons, ‘What are you scared about?’ ‘What are you good with?’ Those kinds of things.
“We do not have a plan to go to the board at any point in time, but we’re going to have to go to the board.”
The decision on whether or not students come back under Plan A lies with the Board of Education. The Kannapolis BOE voted unanimously over the summer to come back under Plan B, but it is unclear how it would vote when it comes to get back under Plan A.
The Board of Education met for its most recent meeting on Monday. Its next one is schedule for Oct. 12.
Kannapolis has had its challenges to start the year with naturally logistical ones with some students confusing which cohort they were in and others missing busses while it has had medical difficulties with several positive COVID-19 tests as well, but KCS is encouraged by the start to the year it has had.
Bringing children back on campus with no number limitations — there will be health requirements of course as all students will be temperature checked and will also be required to wear masks — is a different challenge though and one Dr. Buckwell will not rush.
“We’re going to work toward getting our people back as fast as we can,” he said. “Our intent was always to get as many people back face to face as we could, but we want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it safely.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!