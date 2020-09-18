KCS will not bring students back under Plan A on Oct. 5, Superintendent says

“We met with elementary principals (Friday) at 1 o’clock, we have another meeting with elementary principals next week that we’ve got to schedule,” Dr. Buckwell said. “We’re going to sit down, get a plan together, look at the pros and cons, ‘What are you scared about?’ ‘What are you good with?’ Those kinds of things.

“We do not have a plan to go to the board at any point in time, but we’re going to have to go to the board.”

The decision on whether or not students come back under Plan A lies with the Board of Education. The Kannapolis BOE voted unanimously over the summer to come back under Plan B, but it is unclear how it would vote when it comes to get back under Plan A.

The Board of Education met for its most recent meeting on Monday. Its next one is schedule for Oct. 12.

Kannapolis has had its challenges to start the year with naturally logistical ones with some students confusing which cohort they were in and others missing busses while it has had medical difficulties with several positive COVID-19 tests as well, but KCS is encouraged by the start to the year it has had.