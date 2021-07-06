Kevin Garay excited for opportunity to better serve others as new KCS Superintendent

KANNAPOLIS — It was a short first week as Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools for Kevin Garay but it was a good one.
With former Superintendent Chip Buckwell’s tenure officially ending June 30, Mr. Garay got a total of two days of work in before the Fourth of July weekend. But this is something that was a long-time coming as Dr. Buckwell announced his retirement back in February. Mr. Garay wasn’t officially announced as his replacement until May, but he made the most of the weeks with his predecessor before his first day Thursday.
“It’s been great,” Mr. Garay said. “Dr. Buckwell spent a lot of time (with me). We were able to spend a lot of time over the last several weeks preparing for this and we’re in a good place.”
Dr. Buckwell had been with KCS since 1985 when he started his career as a coach and teacher with the district. He spent time in seemingly every position in the district before taking over as Superintendent five years ago.
While Mr. Garay hasn’t been in the district that long, his background in KCS is extensive as he has spent time as a principal at A.L. Brown High School, and most recently has served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent since 2019.
Garay was an integral part of the district’s move to online learning over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is proud to have been a part of what KCS has been doing over the last few years. He is excited to continue to build on what the district did under Buckwell.
He said there are four things he wants to focus on in continuing that with the first being culture, second ensuring the core instruction is as strong as it can be, and third, making sure sure KCS has a well-developed, well-defined support and intervention system.
“(We need to be) meeting students where they are and taking students where they are struggling to get to,” he said.
Fourth and finally, he wants to see his district continue celebrating multiple measures of student success.
“There are a lot of measures that are in the state testing, the state accountability and what we are required to pay attention to and they’re important…but we’ve done a really good job and we want to continue to grow in how we look at all aspects of data,” he said. “Even just allowing our students and our community to tell our story in ways just outside of the state accountability data. Those stories are very important too and we’ve done a really good job of that.
“A lot of that success is not necessarily measured or spoken about by the state because it’s not part of just the North Carolina testing model, but we’ve done a really good job capitalizing on what we’re doing outside of that and celebrating what we’re doing.”
What Mr. Garay understands is something Dr. Buckwell said repeatedly: a school district’s success is about its people and putting people in the right place to succeed and to serve their students.
“People are at the core of that. People are at the epicenter of that,” Garay said. “Hiring and retaining good people, people who are good for all of those (things), people who are good for culture, good for core and who support students and intervene with students as needed and know how to find different ways to help students become successful.”
Dr. Buckwell spent plenty of time with Mr. Garay before he took over July 1 and he left him with one last bit of advice through an interview he provided the Independent Tribune on his final day on June 30.
“Be yourself,” Dr. Buckwell would tell Mr. Garay. “Look to the people that work with you to help you make good decisions because you can’t make them on your own.”
Mr. Garay was certainly thinking about that when speaking with the Independent Tribune on Tuesday.
“If you’re constantly turning people over all the time it’s hard to get culture where culture needs to be,” he said. “It all starts with people, it starts with the culture, not just in our schools but in our district. And again, at the epicenter of that culture are people and the stability thereof and being able to keep good people. The way we keep good people is good culture and making sure that there’s trust and respect in the community, that employees are supported, that there’s transparency, that employees are celebrated and recognized.”
Mr. Garay got into this line of work so he could help people. Now he wants to do what he just said. He wants to put people in positions to succeed and do the best he can to help them in any way he can.
That’s a charge he puts on himself and one he is looking forward to doing his best to accomplish.
“(This position) forces me to think even more about how I can best serve others,” he said. “I mean that in a very authentic way. That’s what has driven me to pursue a principal position and assistant superintendent and now superintendent has been the desire to want to serve and support others.
“In this case this is the biggest stage or role to be able to do that in supporting students and family members and staff is in this role, so while it is exciting personally, it’s also gratifying in the sense that I feel like I can have the greatest influence on more people in this role and that’s where really the excitement comes in. It’s not about meeting personal goals or any of that, it’s more about, you know, ‘Hey, I need to be the same person I’ve always been,’ and now hopefully be able to impact more and more people in this role and that’s what I look forward to.”
Mr. Garay has achieved many personal goals having won Principal of the Year Awards in both KCS and CMS while also earning his Master of Arts in School Administration and working toward his Doctorate in Education.
Now he has a chance to continue that success in a new role in a district he has committed so much of his career to. He is excited to do that.
“I really look forward to strengthening partnerships that I already have with people in our community and developing partnerships with people that maybe haven’t had the opportunity to do so yet,” he said. “And just continue what we’re doing in Kannapolis and making sure that all students and all families in our district are valued and that they feel a sense of that strong culture as well.”