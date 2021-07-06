Kevin Garay excited for opportunity to better serve others as new KCS Superintendent

Mr. Garay got into this line of work so he could help people. Now he wants to do what he just said. He wants to put people in positions to succeed and do the best he can to help them in any way he can.

That’s a charge he puts on himself and one he is looking forward to doing his best to accomplish.

“(This position) forces me to think even more about how I can best serve others,” he said. “I mean that in a very authentic way. That’s what has driven me to pursue a principal position and assistant superintendent and now superintendent has been the desire to want to serve and support others.

“In this case this is the biggest stage or role to be able to do that in supporting students and family members and staff is in this role, so while it is exciting personally, it’s also gratifying in the sense that I feel like I can have the greatest influence on more people in this role and that’s where really the excitement comes in. It’s not about meeting personal goals or any of that, it’s more about, you know, ‘Hey, I need to be the same person I’ve always been,’ and now hopefully be able to impact more and more people in this role and that’s what I look forward to.”