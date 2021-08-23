Kopicki intends to make sure CCS is 'leading, never following'

He said at Monday’s meeting after listening to the medical experts at the Cabarrus Health Alliance as well as information from Schultz on recommendations for masks and quarantines under the North Carolina Toolkit, he believed recommending masks was the right way to go. He listened to what others had to say and made his decision based off of that rather than his own personal feelings.

“I think the first thing for any superintendent entering a system, especially a new system, you want to listen, you want to observe and you want to learn, and you want to learn as much as you can about the system and the community,” he said Friday.

He continued: “A school system is only as good as the community around it and the people that are involved in it, and the more that your superintendent understands that his or her job is to serve the community and to always be seeking to understand what is going on within that school community … and talk with people and truly listen — I think listening is an art and if you apply that well you’re going to get a lot out of information — but you’ve got to be inquisitive. You have to inquire.”

The Board of Education said they were highly impressed with Kopicki in the interview process and spoke highly of him when he was sworn in Monday.