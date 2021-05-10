Leonel selected for Purple Key Society

BOSTON, MA – Members of Emerson College's senior class were selected for its Purple Key Leadership Society, and recognized during the annual Emerson Recognition and Achievement (ERA) Awards ceremony on Friday, April 9. Among the inductees is Kannapolis native Gabriella Leonel.
The recipients of this prestigious honor demonstrate exceptional leadership, service, a strong commitment to civic engagement, and solid academic achievement.
