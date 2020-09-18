Lindsey Herndon named 2020 CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY — Lindsey Herndon, an English teacher at Cox Mill High School, has been selected as the 2020 CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year, the school district announced in a press release Friday.
Herndon joined CCS in August 2019 after graduating Cum Laude with English Honors from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in English Education.
She was surprised by Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder, Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook and CCS Assistant Superintendent Glenda Jones with the award at her home on Friday.
“Lindsey works well with her PLC and is not afraid to offer suggestions or voice ideas,” Principal Crook said. “She teaches both ninth and 10th graders and has engaged them every day, especially since we moved to remote learning. We rarely offer English II to a new teacher, but working with Lindsey as a student teacher, we knew she had the organization, rigor, and teaching skills to handle that responsibility.
“Lindsey is a valuable member of our faculty and one of the most impressive beginning teachers I've worked with.”
The Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is part of a program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT).
Herndon also serves as the JV Volleyball Coach at Cox Mill.
Cabarrus County Schools celebrates the hard work and dedication of beginning teachers through the Beginning Teacher of the Year recognition program. The following teachers were selected as the 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year for their school. These teachers completed their first full year of teaching in June 2020 and are continuing in Cabarrus County Schools this school year.
- A.T. Allen Elementary School – Jessica Little
- Central Cabarrus High School – Sarandan Abernathy
- Concord High School – Rachel Sanders
- Concord Middle School – Keishana Tucker
- Cox Mill Elementary School – Meredith Furr
- Cox Mill High School – Lindsey Herndon
- Harold E. Winkler Middle School – Allison Petrauskas
- Jay M. Robinson High School – Taylar Byrne
- J.N. Fries Middle School – Andrew Adcox
- Mary Frances Wall Center – Ginger Brewer
- Mount Pleasant Middle School – Kristi Jordan
- Northwest Cabarrus Middle School – Mariah Jones
- Patriots STEM Elementary School – Emily Hoban
- Rocky River Elementary School – Elizabeth Beacham
- Royal Oaks School of the Arts – Kristine English
- W.M. Irvin Elementary School – Janie Webb
- Weddington Hills Elementary School – Ryan Fuller
Upon their selection at their school, these beginning teachers had the option to continue with the district selection process which involved submitting a data form and essay, as well as an interview.
