Lindsey Herndon named 2020 CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY — Lindsey Herndon, an English teacher at Cox Mill High School, has been selected as the 2020 CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year, the school district announced in a press release Friday.

Herndon joined CCS in August 2019 after graduating Cum Laude with English Honors from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in English Education.

She was surprised by Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder, Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook and CCS Assistant Superintendent Glenda Jones with the award at her home on Friday.

“Lindsey works well with her PLC and is not afraid to offer suggestions or voice ideas,” Principal Crook said. “She teaches both ninth and 10th graders and has engaged them every day, especially since we moved to remote learning. We rarely offer English II to a new teacher, but working with Lindsey as a student teacher, we knew she had the organization, rigor, and teaching skills to handle that responsibility.

“Lindsey is a valuable member of our faculty and one of the most impressive beginning teachers I've worked with.”

The Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is part of a program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT).