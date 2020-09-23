Link to website endorsing Joe Biden removed from Cox Mill High School website

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD — A link to the nonprofit Voto Latino on a National Voter Registration Day post on Cox Mill High School’s website has been removed due to the partisan views of the organization, a spokesperson for the district said Wednesday.

Voto Latino actively lists endorsements on its website including one for former Vice President Joe Biden who is the Democratic nominee for the 2020 Presidential election.

The endorsement reads, “Donald Trump has been a threat to the Latinx community from the moment he descended the escalator to announce his candidacy in 2015. The very foundation of his presidential campaign was based on threats to the Latino community.”

According to a 2008 article written by Martha McCarthy, who is a Chancellor’s Professor and Chair of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Indiana, “while public educators have an absolute right to their political, religious, and other beliefs, they do not have a right to impose those beliefs on students. Thus, restrictions on public employees’ political activities in the classroom will likely be upheld if legally challenged.”