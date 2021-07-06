Local residents graduate from Mars Hill University

MARS HILL – Mars Hill University held its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, in a socially-distanced format. Graduates processed across the Lunsford Commons quadrangle area of the upper campus, accompanied by their chosen guests. Graduates were grouped by their academic majors, with groupings staggered throughout the afternoon.
Several dozen students who completed their degree requirements in the fall 2020 semester also participated in the ceremony, since their December commencement was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. The most popular majors were business administration, criminal justice, nursing, and social work.
Among the graduates were:
Concord – Emma C Medlin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art/Visual Arts; Patience R McKinley, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Alyssa Marie Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude.
Doolie – Kassie Anne Williams, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences.
Mooresville – Gabrielle D Gianikos, Bachelor of Arts in Art, summa cum laude.
Salisbury – Jacob Calvin Hubbard, Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education.