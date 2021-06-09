Local students earn degrees from UMGC

ADELPHI, MD – The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
Charlotte – Gaston Alexandre Horne, Bachelor of Arts in English; Shelly Octavia Dobbins Moore Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Security; Kimberley Gaskins, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management; Ranee Washington of Charlotte earned a Master of Science in Information Technology.
Kannapolis – Giovanni Dellomos of Kannapolis earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
Matthews – Natasha Cassandra Bruce Bachelor of Arts in English
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.