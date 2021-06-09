 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local students earn degrees from UMGC
0 Comments

Local students earn degrees from UMGC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student’s achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 From Pixabay.com

ADELPHI, MD – The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

Charlotte – Gaston Alexandre Horne, Bachelor of Arts in English; Shelly Octavia Dobbins Moore Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Security; Kimberley Gaskins, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management; Ranee Washington of Charlotte earned a Master of Science in Information Technology.

Kannapolis – Giovanni Dellomos of Kannapolis earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity

Matthews – Natasha Cassandra Bruce Bachelor of Arts in English

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio AG seeks to declare Google a public utility

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts