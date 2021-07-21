 Skip to main content
Local students make Coastal Carolina Dean's List
Local students make Coastal Carolina Dean's List

CONWAY, SC – 2,121 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Among those students are:

Charlotte – Brianna Pethel.

Concord – Virginia Culp, Jessica Lomas.

Huntersville – Celene Dinzeo, Kristin Leonard, Sophia Thompson.

Matthews – Sara Beatty, Caleb Farrington, Ethan Gardner, Zena Johnston, Charles Kloc.

Rockwell – Jordan Beaver, Kamden Johnson.

Salisbury – Mary Sobataka.

Coastal Carolina University is a public liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

