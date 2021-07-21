 Skip to main content
Local students named to Bridgewater Dean's List
  • Updated
Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER, VA – The Dean's List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs. More than 450 students were named to the list.

Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0. Any student who earned all A's for a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the 15-week semester is identified with an asterisk by the student's name.

The following students from this area have excelled academically: Abigail M. Brown of Albemarle and Kathryn A. Tolone of Concord.

