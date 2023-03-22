CONWAY, SC – More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester. Dean’s List students include:
Charlotte – Brianna Pethel.
Concord – Sarah Buff, Zoe Howell, Eli Inabnit, Brandon Moore, Taylor Stiles.
Harrisburg – Tatum DiManno.
Huntersville – Blake Gilbert, Avery Hunning, Owen Lally, Sophia Leonard.
Kannapolis – Jaylin Hickman.
Matthews – Seth Dunn, Zena Johnston, Kennedy Bergin.
Mooresville – Allie Hildebran.
Rockwell – Kamden Johnson.