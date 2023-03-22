RALEIGH – A total of 220 students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at William Peace University WPU. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.

The following students have made the list:

Jacob Hinson of China Grove earned the Dean’s Scholar and Chloe Kunkle of Concord earned the Dean’s List with Distinction.

To be eligible for WPU Dean’s List students must earn a GPA between 3.3 and 3.69 to qualify. Those with a GPA between 3.7 and 3.99 qualify for the Dean's List with Distinction, and it takes a 4.0 to qualify for Dean's Scholar.