Locals make Ole Miss Dean’s List
Locals make Ole Miss Dean's List

Higher education

OXFORD, MISS. – The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

OXFORD, MISS. – The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

The following students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74:

William Brian Taylor of Davidson, Lizah Mae Pistorio of Matthews, and Cali Patrice Proper of Salisbury.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

