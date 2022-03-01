Lowder scholarship committee now accepting applications

The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships Committee began accepting applications for the 2022 awards starting on Tuesday, March 1.

One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who has attended Cabarrus County Schools for at least their full senior year, and will be enrolled in a certificate or degree program for the 2022-23 academic year.

The second scholarship will be awarded to a staff member who has been employed by CCS since at least the prior July 1st, and will be employed by CCS in the 2022-23 school year, and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program relevant to their current or future career in CCS.

Each award is $1000, payable to the educational institution of each recipient. Each recipient may receive the scholarship one time. Applications will be available through the CCS Scholarship portal and via high school counselors. The application link is also included on the Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship page on Facebook. The scholarships are expected to be awarded on approximately May 17th, 2022. Further details of the application process are contained in the application file.

For more information or to donate, go to https://www.facebook.com/DrChrisLowderScholarships or email DrChrisLowderScholarship@gmail.com.