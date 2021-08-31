Mask requirement has positive effect on KCS quarantine numbers in first week

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools saw the benefit of making masking required in just one week.
KCS initially voted to make masking optional to start the year, but a couple of weeks later it changed its decision and decided to make masking required to start the semester.
“Keeping our children safe is at the top of our priorities,” Board Member Anita Parker said.
She continued: “I don’t think we have a whole lot of choice at this point. I think for the health of our children the best thing we can do is to accept this recommendation to mask them inside.”
After one week of school the numbers possibly show why the decision was made.
KCS reported 48 positive cases on campus with 44 students (Out of 5,395) and four teachers (Out of 824) testing positive.
One thing to note here: Due to the state legislature requiring the offering of an in-person learning option back in April and the state removing the requirement for districts to offer an online option to start the 2021-22 school year, there are a lot more students on campuses at this point in the year than at the same point last year.
The numbers therefore almost directly coincide with the number of those infected in Cabarrus County, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. As of CHA’s last reporting Aug. 25, there were 1,847 active cases in the County. There are around 216,000 people living in Cabarrus. That is around 0.008 percent of all residents (this isn’t how infection rate is calculated, but this is just for an example). Of students in KCS, 0.008 percent have tested positive.
More importantly though are the quarantines. In KCS there were just three quarantines for the first week of school. A quarantine is required for a close contact when that person is around another for 15 total minutes in a 24-hour period and one of the two tests positive. However, under the new North Carolina StrongSchools Toolkit, an individual who is exposed to a positive case does not have to quarantine if they have been a close contact if both the person who tested positive and the contact were properly masked.
The CDC close contact rules changed from 15 minutes consecutively over a 24-hour period to 15 total minutes in a 24-hour period back back in late October. Two weeks before that change KCS reported five positive cases and a handful of quarantines. The week after it reported four new cases and 37 quarantines. The close contact revisions increased quarantines dramatically and put a heavy burden across KCS in keeping rooms staffed with teachers and did so throughout the school year.
But over the first week of school in 2021-22, the quarantines are down. There is a high number of positive cases, but with low quarantine numbers it means students and staff are masking properly and limiting the need of unnecessary quarantines.
“It was a really good week,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said in a phone call Tuesday morning. “Our students, I thank our families as well because our parents have been very supportive of this — the protocols. Masking gets the most attention but our parents, students, just overall did a good job with all of the protocols. You’re balancing the beginning of the school year where you’re always learning new procedures, making adjustments, you add to that having that many students back for the first time…then you add to that having to follow COVID protocols, we were really pleased across the board.”
KCS had very little choice in following the quarantine guidelines for close contacts. The North Carolina StrongSchools Toolkit — while not directly requiring — strongly urges schools to follow their quarantine rules. KCS adopted the Toolkit and is more or less is required to follow it.
That is why the Board of Education required masks to start the year after further deliberation. While they may not agree with the quarantining guidelines, the fact is, since they adopted the Toolkit they pretty much have to follow it. That means if they required masks their quarantines would be limited. If they didn’t then there would be more quarantines than they want.
Mooresville Graded School District started the year with masks optional and eventually had to go back to requiring them due to the number of quarantines it was hit with. The district’s Superintendent said had Mooresville required masks from the beginning of the year they would have had 10 quarantines over the first week. The fact that they didn’t led to 80 being necessary.
Requiring masks to start the year is a decision Superintendent Garay is pleased to say the Kannapolis Board of Education made.
“We had a very low number of quarantines and most of that can be attributed to masking,” he said. “Almost all of that can be contributed to masking.”
Additionally, Mr. Garay added the COVID-positive numbers in KCS are slightly misleading.
“Those positives that we’re reporting, those include students or staff who were positive whether they have been attending, or coming to school or not,” he said. “So a lot of those positives, they’re from community spread and they’re students who were perhaps symptomatic, but with only having a week of school they might not have even had attended school yet. But they’re still enrolled in one of our schools and they’ve still be identified as positives. So that positive number includes all students who are enrolled in KCS, some of which were quarantined at the time, they were symptomatic at the time but they have not even been on a campus yet. But then the quarantine number includes any definite close contact of a positive who was on campus. So that certainly speaks to the importance of masking.”
KCS didn’t want to require masks to start the year. But due to the fact the infection rate among the younger population has been going up in recent months, the fact children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated, and that requirements for quarantining due to a close contact are what they are, masks were required and it looks like that decision paid off in the numbers over the first week.
“The one thing that was loud and clear in the language from the StrongSchools Toolkit — the one thing that was loud and clear was in late July when they adjusted the quarantine requirements around masking — if both parties, the positive student and the student who was exposed, are properly masked…(then the exposed student does not have to quarantine),” Mr. Garay said. “Those numbers speak to that.”