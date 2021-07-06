 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May named to York College Dean’s List
0 Comments

May named to York College Dean’s List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

YORK, PA – Kacie May of Huntersville, a junior Nursing major, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 Semester at York College of Pennsylvania.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police in Montreal disperse hockey fans

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts