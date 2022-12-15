Mayes awarded a gold star at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC – Trevor Mayes of Mooresville, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

The Dean’s List at The Citadel

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Local cadets and students include Caleb Watson of Concord, Olivia Montgomery of Davidson and Trevor Mayes of Mooresville.