Mayor Bill Dusch honors Jay M. Robinson's invite to Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CONCORD — Mayor Bill Dusch issued a proclamation Saturday celebrating The Pride of Robinson Marching Band’s invitation to the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

“I, William C. Dusch, Mayor, and the City Council of the City of Concord, North Carolina, take immense pride in having The Pride of Robinson Marching Band representing the City of Concord, the state of North Carolina, and the East Coast at the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii and call upon the citizens of Concord to join us in extending our sincerest congratulations,” the proclamation reads.

The Pride of Robinson Marching Band received an invitation to the event after participating in the 2019 Prestigious President’s Cup High School Concert Band Invitational in Washington D.C. which is sponsored by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” Only eight bands across the country are invited to the event.

The Memorial Day Parade will take place in Hawaii in December and the band will be in the state from Dec. 4 through Dec. 9. Students who will be participating in marching band at Jay M. Robinson in the fall of 2021 as well as those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 will be invited to attend.

