Mayor Bill Dusch honors Jay M. Robinson's invite to Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CONCORD — Mayor Bill Dusch issued a proclamation Saturday celebrating The Pride of Robinson Marching Band’s invitation to the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
“I, William C. Dusch, Mayor, and the City Council of the City of Concord, North Carolina, take immense pride in having The Pride of Robinson Marching Band representing the City of Concord, the state of North Carolina, and the East Coast at the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii and call upon the citizens of Concord to join us in extending our sincerest congratulations,” the proclamation reads.
The Pride of Robinson Marching Band received an invitation to the event after participating in the 2019 Prestigious President’s Cup High School Concert Band Invitational in Washington D.C. which is sponsored by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” Only eight bands across the country are invited to the event.
The Memorial Day Parade will take place in Hawaii in December and the band will be in the state from Dec. 4 through Dec. 9. Students who will be participating in marching band at Jay M. Robinson in the fall of 2021 as well as those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 will be invited to attend.
“In addition to marching in the parade and various performances alongside the Marine Band, students will potentially get to meet some World War II survivors, tour the World War II memorials, and get to experience Polynesian Culture,” Jay M. Robinson band director Andrew Carter wrote in a press release in January.
This will potentially be the final commemoration of the event that includes survivors from the infamous attack which occurred Dec. 7, 1941. Jay M. Robinson is the only band from the east coast invited to attend. It will also be the first time students from Japan will participate in the parade representing the new friendship between the United States and Japan.
Earl Hurrey, MGySgt USMC (ret) and current Vice President for Military and Veterans Affairs, extended the official invitation to The Pride of Robinson Marching Band.
“Your band would participate in the official public ceremony alongside the Marine Band, you would march in the Pearl Harbor Parade, and you would have the opportunity to perform a special concert at Pearl Harbor in front of the famed ship the USS Missouri,” his invitation reads. “Your band is being invited because I know your program well and feel confident that you will represent North Carolina very well during these official ceremonies."
The band will host fundraisers throughout the year to raise funds for the upcoming trip including a Memorial Day Concert. They have also set up a GoFundMe account where they will be accepting donations. Go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/robinsonpearlharbor to donate and https://www.robinsonbandsgohawaii.org/ to learn more about the lead up to the parade.
For more information contact Drew Carter, Director of Marching Bands at Jay M. Robinson at andrew.carter@cabarrus.k12.nc.us.