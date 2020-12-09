Move to Plan C to be discussed in Cabarrus County Board of Education Meeting on Wednesday

“It’s more so about the teachers and teacher shortages,” Grimsley said.

She continued: “When you start looking at the quarantine numbers it becomes a different visual for you to understand. Teachers are not going to be in classrooms. They’re going to be in quarantine, and we don’t have enough staff to cover those.”

Several spots in the district have been particularly hard hit with even the entire volleyball team at Hickory Ridge High School being put in quarantine due to exposure to the virus. This doesn’t mean they all have it, but that they were in close contact with someone who did.

The Board of Education also held an emergency meeting two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of moving into Plan C, but they ultimately voted 3-1, with three outgoing Board members electing not to vote, to stay in Plan B.

Grimsley, Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter all voted to stay in Plan B emphasizing the fact students learn better when they are on campus learning face to face with teachers. Incoming Board members Tim Furr, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock also emphasized in their campaigns for seats the importance of getting children back into schools. But with the statistics currently where they are, it would appear a move could be imminent to Plan C.

“As much as we all want kids in school, and that is our No. 1 priority…you have to face a reality of when you’re actually going to have a teacher shortage or the ability to have a teacher in the classroom to cover them,” Grimsley said. “That’s just the reality.”