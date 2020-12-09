Move to Plan C to be discussed in Cabarrus County Board of Education Meeting on Wednesday

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education will meet for an emergency Called Meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss moving into remote learning for the remainder of the semester.
This meeting was called with very little notice as a release for the gathering was not sent out until 5:04 p.m. It comes two days after the Board of Education’s work session Monday. Another meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic in Cabarrus County has been growing in recent weeks as the total number of active cases eclipsed 1,400 on Tuesday and hit 1,495 on Wednesday. Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said they will have a serious discussion tonight about moving back into Plan C.
“Superintendent (Chris Lowder) has been on the phone with the (Cabarrus) Health Alliance pretty much all day and they are very concerned that the numbers have gotten exceedingly higher today versus even Monday when we met,” she said. “They really are recommending that we move into a remote setting for the kids.”
As of Wednesday the infection rate in the County was at 13 percent for COVID-19. That rate puts Cabarrus County as one of 48 in the state classified as a high impact area because of the virus.
The school district has seen more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since reopening in Plan B in October, but it’s the quarantines due to those cases which has put Cabarrus County Schools in a position where making a move might be necessary.
“It’s more so about the teachers and teacher shortages,” Grimsley said.
She continued: “When you start looking at the quarantine numbers it becomes a different visual for you to understand. Teachers are not going to be in classrooms. They’re going to be in quarantine, and we don’t have enough staff to cover those.”
Several spots in the district have been particularly hard hit with even the entire volleyball team at Hickory Ridge High School being put in quarantine due to exposure to the virus. This doesn’t mean they all have it, but that they were in close contact with someone who did.
The Board of Education also held an emergency meeting two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of moving into Plan C, but they ultimately voted 3-1, with three outgoing Board members electing not to vote, to stay in Plan B.
Grimsley, Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter all voted to stay in Plan B emphasizing the fact students learn better when they are on campus learning face to face with teachers. Incoming Board members Tim Furr, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock also emphasized in their campaigns for seats the importance of getting children back into schools. But with the statistics currently where they are, it would appear a move could be imminent to Plan C.
“As much as we all want kids in school, and that is our No. 1 priority…you have to face a reality of when you’re actually going to have a teacher shortage or the ability to have a teacher in the classroom to cover them,” Grimsley said. “That’s just the reality.”
