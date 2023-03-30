The Mount Pleasant High School agriculture department hosted 110 third graders and 25 parents and staff members from Mount Pleasant Elementary School for the annual 3rd Grader Agriculture Day on Wednesday.

Sessions were developed and taught by MPHS students about plant parts, parts of a seed, plant life cycles, barn animal care, small animal care and poultry.

The high school students did an amazing job with their sessions and working as tour guides.

The third graders were able to get up close with several animals, tour the greenhouse and learn more about the plants and animals.