N.C. Community College System President visits Rowan-Cabarrus

Stith, who assumed the role of North Carolina Community College System president in January, has two decades of experience in business and public service in North Carolina. He served as district director of the U.S. Small Business Association, where he led the federal agency’s response to COVID-19 in North Carolina. His higher education experience includes five years as economic development director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School. He has served on the boards of the Golden LEAF Foundation, the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership, and the United Way of the Greater Triangle.

Stith is passionate about the role of community colleges in driving sustainable economic growth in North Carolina by providing opportunities for students of all ages to build stable careers in high-demand industries.

Students who attended North Carolina community colleges between 2009 and 2019 accounted for 33 percent of the state’s wage earners, totaling 1.7 million people and $60 billion in wages earned in fiscal year 2020. Three years after graduation, 77 percent of community college students remain and are employed in North Carolina, compared to 67 percent for four-year public institutions.